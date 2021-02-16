REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW
PSG head to Barca with revenge and Messi on their minds
Paris St Germain travel to Barcelona for their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday with the French side's unrelenting pursuit of Lionel Messi adding intrigue to a rivalry laced with recent history.
TENNIS-AUSOPE
Australian Open day eight
Rafa Nadal eased past Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach his 13th Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.
ALPINE-WORLD
Alpine skiing-Schwarz pips Pinturault to claim men's combined gold
Austrian Marco Schwarz won the men's combined event at the alpine skiing world championships to claim his maiden global title on Monday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld
Bayern Munich face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. 15 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United
Chelsea play Newcastle United in the Premier League.
15 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Juventus training & news conference
Juventus prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie away to FC Porto.
16 Feb 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training
Sevilla prepare for the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Borussia Dortmund.
16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton.
16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund training
Borussia Dortmund train at La Cartuja stadium ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.
16 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
15 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-FLA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
16 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-WPG/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California
16 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ATL/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York 16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California 16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
SKIING
ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)
FIS Alpine World Ski Championships
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel women takes
place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
TENNIS
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX)
Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay
It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. But instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent pandemic.
16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT