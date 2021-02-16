REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW

PSG head to Barca with revenge and Messi on their minds

Paris St Germain travel to Barcelona for their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday with the French side's unrelenting pursuit of Lionel Messi adding intrigue to a rivalry laced with recent history.

TENNIS-AUSOPE

Australian Open day eight

Rafa Nadal eased past Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach his 13th Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.

ALPINE-WORLD

Alpine skiing-Schwarz pips Pinturault to claim men's combined gold

Austrian Marco Schwarz won the men's combined event at the alpine skiing world championships to claim his maiden global title on Monday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld

Bayern Munich face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. 15 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United

Chelsea play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

15 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus training & news conference

Juventus prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie away to FC Porto.

16 Feb 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training

Sevilla prepare for the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Borussia Dortmund.

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton.

16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund training

Borussia Dortmund train at La Cartuja stadium ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.

16 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

15 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

16 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

16 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ATL/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York 16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California 16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SKIING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel women takes

place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX)

Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay

It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. But instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent pandemic.

16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT