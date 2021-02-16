SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

16 Feb 2021 / 03:44 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW

    PSG head to Barca with revenge and Messi on their minds

    Paris St Germain travel to Barcelona for their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday with the French side's unrelenting pursuit of Lionel Messi adding intrigue to a rivalry laced with recent history.

    TENNIS-AUSOPE

    Australian Open day eight

    Rafa Nadal eased past Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach his 13th Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.

    ALPINE-WORLD

    Alpine skiing-Schwarz pips Pinturault to claim men's combined gold

    Austrian Marco Schwarz won the men's combined event at the alpine skiing world championships to claim his maiden global title on Monday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld

    Bayern Munich face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. 15 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United

    Chelsea play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

    15 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Juventus training & news conference

    Juventus prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie away to FC Porto.

    16 Feb 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training

    Sevilla prepare for the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Borussia Dortmund.

    16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

    Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton.

    16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund training

    Borussia Dortmund train at La Cartuja stadium ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Sevilla.

    16 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    15 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CBJ/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-FLA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    16 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-WPG/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

    16 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-CHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ATL/ (PIX) Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York 16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

    16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CLE/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BKN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California 16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    SKIING

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel women takes

    place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

    FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

    FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - Australian Open

    Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

    16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX)

    Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay

    It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. But instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent pandemic.

    16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

