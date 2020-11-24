REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-NBA/
Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers
(Reuters) - NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said.
SOCCER-AFRICA-CAF/
FIFA ban African football head for five years after ethics investigation
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body.
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/
Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title
LONDON (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London's last ATP Finals on Sunday.
UPCOMING
FOOTBALL
FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-LAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.
24 Nov 01:15 ET, 06:15 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/KOIKE (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks at Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan about preparing for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.
24 Nov 04:30 ET, 09:30 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton
23 Nov 20:00 ET
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-RBS/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich training & news conference
Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League match against FC Salzburg.
24 Nov 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan news conference & training
Inter Milan prepare for their Champions league match against Real Madrid.
24 Nov 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-ATT/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool training & news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference and oversees a training session as the English champions prepare for their Champions League match with Atalanta.
24 Nov 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT
Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid prepare for their Champions league match away to Inter Milan at the San Siro.
24 Nov 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-SEV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Krasnodar v Sevilla
Krasnodar face Sevilla in the Champions league.
24 Nov 17:55 ET, 22:55 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REN-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Rennes v Chelsea
Rennes face Chelsea in the Champions League.