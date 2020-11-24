SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

24 Nov 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA/

    Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers

    (Reuters) - NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said.

    SOCCER-AFRICA-CAF/

    FIFA ban African football head for five years after ethics investigation

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body.

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

    Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

    LONDON (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London's last ATP Finals on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    FOOTBALL

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-LAR/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

    24 Nov 01:15 ET, 06:15 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/KOIKE (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks at Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan

    Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan about preparing for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

    24 Nov 04:30 ET, 09:30 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

    23 Nov 20:00 ET

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-RBS/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich training & news conference

    Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League match against FC Salzburg.

    24 Nov 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan news conference & training

    Inter Milan prepare for their Champions league match against Real Madrid.

    24 Nov 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-ATT/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool training & news conference

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference and oversees a training session as the English champions prepare for their Champions League match with Atalanta.

    24 Nov 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training

    Real Madrid prepare for their Champions league match away to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

    24 Nov 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-SEV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Krasnodar v Sevilla

    Krasnodar face Sevilla in the Champions league.

    24 Nov 17:55 ET, 22:55 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REN-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Rennes v Chelsea

    Rennes face Chelsea in the Champions League.

    24 Nov 17:55 ET, 22:55 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast