REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7 30 p.m. GMT/2 30 p.m. ET

21 Dec 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 30 p.m. ET/ 7 30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SPORTS

    us-basketball-nba-gobert

    Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension

    Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, the three-time All-NBA center revealed to ESPN on Sunday.

    us-football-nfl-fitzgerald

    NFL teams eyeing Northwestern's Fitzgerald

    Two NFL teams have already inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability and more clubs are expected to request interviews for their head coaching positions, ESPN reported Sunday.

    doping-weightlifting

    Doping-Russian former weightlifting world champion Kashirina suspended - report

    (Reuters) - Russia's five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-STS/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos - Sao Januario stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    20 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa.

    20 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-NAP/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli

    Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match

    20 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Real Madrid

    Eibar play Real Madrid in La Liga.

    20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain Paris St Germain face Lille in Ligue 1.

    20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NYJ/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v New York Jets

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

    20 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-PHI/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

    20 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    20 Dec 16:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-KC/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v Kansas City Chiefs

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

    20 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    21 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-CLE/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

    21 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    21 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

    Cricket - First Test - Australia v India

    The final day of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval ((Day-Night).

    21 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

