REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7 30 p.m. GMT/2 30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 30 p.m. ET/ 7 30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

us-basketball-nba-gobert

Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension

Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, the three-time All-NBA center revealed to ESPN on Sunday.

us-football-nfl-fitzgerald

NFL teams eyeing Northwestern's Fitzgerald

Two NFL teams have already inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability and more clubs are expected to request interviews for their head coaching positions, ESPN reported Sunday.

doping-weightlifting

Doping-Russian former weightlifting world champion Kashirina suspended - report

(Reuters) - Russia's five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-STS/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos - Sao Januario stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

20 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa.

20 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli

Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match

20 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Real Madrid

Eibar play Real Madrid in La Liga.

20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain Paris St Germain face Lille in Ligue 1.

20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NYJ/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v New York Jets

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

20 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-PHI/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

20 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

20 Dec 16:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-KC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v Kansas City Chiefs

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

20 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

21 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-CLE/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

21 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

21 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

Cricket - First Test - Australia v India

The final day of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval ((Day-Night).

21 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT