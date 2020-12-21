REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7 30 p.m. GMT/2 30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 30 p.m. ET/ 7 30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SPORTS
us-basketball-nba-gobert
Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension
Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, the three-time All-NBA center revealed to ESPN on Sunday.
us-football-nfl-fitzgerald
NFL teams eyeing Northwestern's Fitzgerald
Two NFL teams have already inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability and more clubs are expected to request interviews for their head coaching positions, ESPN reported Sunday.
doping-weightlifting
Doping-Russian former weightlifting world champion Kashirina suspended - report
(Reuters) - Russia's five-times world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation, Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-BRAZIL-VAG-STS/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Santos - Sao Januario stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
20 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa.
20 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-NAP/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli
Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match
20 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Real Madrid
Eibar play Real Madrid in La Liga.
20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain Paris St Germain face Lille in Ligue 1.
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-NYJ/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Los Angeles Rams v New York Jets
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
20 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-PHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-BAH/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Bahia - Maracana stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
20 Dec 16:15 ET / 21:15 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-KC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New Orleans Saints v Kansas City Chiefs
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
20 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
21 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-CLE/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New York Giants v Cleveland Browns
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
21 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
21 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/
Cricket - First Test - Australia v India
The final day of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval ((Day-Night).
21 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
21 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers.
21 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT