Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(Reuters)- The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale.

POPE-MARADONA Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis has hailed fellow Argentine Diego Maradona as a "poet" on the pitch, but also acknowledged his frailty away from the sport.

NBA roundup: Beal posts 31 in Wizards' first win Bradley Beal scored 31 points to lift the Washington Wizards to their first win of the season, 130-109 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal.

2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga.

2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

2 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-PAK/

Cricket - Second Test - New Zealand v Pakistan

Day one of the second test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

3 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

3 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

3 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka

South Africa host Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second of their two-test series, having won convincingly in the first test in Pretoria.

3 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage one of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 622-kilometre drive from Jeddah to Bisha.

3 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Crotone Inter Milan host Crotone in a Serie A match.

3 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Fulham

3 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Sampdoria

AS Roma host Sampdoria in a Serie A match. We will wrap up the other 2pm games.

3 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City

3 Jan 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-WOB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

3 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Atletico Madrid

Alaves play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

3 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City

Chelsea play Manchester City in the Premier Leagie.

3 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-MAI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Mainz 05

Bayern Munich play Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

3 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-DAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-BAL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-ATL/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-NYJ/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New England Patriots v New York Jets

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PIT/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-MIA/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-MIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT