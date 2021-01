Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m.ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-MASTERS

Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SPORT-DOPING/POUND

Doping-Pound says farewell to WADA and passes anti-doping torch

Tributes from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to IOC chief Thomas Bach poured in for retiring anti-doping crusader Dick Pound last week but there was understandably no applause from the likes of Lance Armstrong, Gary Bettman or Vladimir Putin.

MOTOR-F1/GROSJEAN

Grosjean finally free of bandages after Bahrain fireball

French driver Romain Grosjean showed his hands finally free of bandages on Tuesday, six weeks after he clambered from the wreckage of his car in an horrific fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-SEV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Sevilla Atletico Madrid face Sevilla in La Liga.

12 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-SGE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen play Eintracht Frankfurt in the second round of the DFB Cup.

12 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-TOR/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - AC Milan v Torino

AC Milan host Torino in the Coppa Italia Round of 16

12 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United

Burnley play Manchester United in the Premier League.

12 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton.

12 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-RIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Palmeiras v River Plate

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - Second Leg - Palmeiras v River Plate - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 12, 2021

12 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

13 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - Spanish Super Cup - Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Real Sociedad play Barcelona in the first Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Cordoba.

13 Jan

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

13 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Utah Jazz 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

13 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

13 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-BOS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

13 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

13 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

13 Jan 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Qualifying

Day four of qualifying for the Australian Open women's singles draw. The event is taking place in Dubai so players who qualify for the Grand Slam will then travel to Melbourne and self-quarantine for 14 days before the Australian Open begins on February 8.

13 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Qualifying

Day four of qualifying for the Australian Open men's singles draw. The event is taking place in Doha so players who qualify for the Grand Slam will then travel to Melbourne and self-quarantine for 14 days before the Australian Open begins on February 8.

13 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-DELRAY/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Delray Beach Open

The semi-finals of the Delray Beach Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

12 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

The final of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open - a WTA 500 tournament.

13 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-ANTALYA/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Antalya Open

The final of the Antalya Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

13 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 583-kilometre drive from Neom to AlUla.

13 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/BRITAIN (TV)

Olympics - Interview with Team GB Chef de Mission

Interview with Team GB's Chef de Mission Mark England as plans continue for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

13 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT