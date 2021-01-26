REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/ 2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/

Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chelsea dismissed manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge on Monday after the man at the heart of much of their greatest success as a player failed to deliver as coach despite spending over 200 million pounds in the summer transfer window.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/

Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on Feb. 2

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open.

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/

Launchbury and Marler withdraw from England's Six Nations squad

Jan 25 (Reuters) - England have been forced to withdraw second row Joe Launchbury and prop Joe Marler from their Six Nations squad ahead of next month's opening match against Scotland, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WYC-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Wycombe Wanderers face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

25 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

26 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-SAC/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

26 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

26 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

26 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Figure Skating - European Championships

Skaters compete at the 2021 European Figure Skating Championships.

26 Jan

CRICKET-ODI-AUS-NZL/

POSTPONED - Cricket - First One Day International - Australia v New Zealand

The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

26 Jan

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 5

The fifth day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

26 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WLV/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LEI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Everton.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

26 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v West Ham United.

26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United.

26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/ICEHOCKEY

Ice Hockey-IIHF could announce new host of this year's world championship after Belarus stripped of tournament

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is set to announce the host of the 2021 world championship after Belarus was stripped of co-hosting rights due to political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

26 Jan

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)

One year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

One year since Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.

26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT