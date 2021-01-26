SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/ 2.30 p.m. ET

26 Jan 2021 / 03:30 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/

    Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chelsea dismissed manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge on Monday after the man at the heart of much of their greatest success as a player failed to deliver as coach despite spending over 200 million pounds in the summer transfer window.

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/

    Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on Feb. 2

    MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open.

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/

    Launchbury and Marler withdraw from England's Six Nations squad

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - England have been forced to withdraw second row Joe Launchbury and prop Joe Marler from their Six Nations squad ahead of next month's opening match against Scotland, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WYC-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - FA Cup - Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

    Wycombe Wanderers face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

    25 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    26 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-SAC/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-DEN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    26 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-SAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    26 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    26 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-OTT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-OKC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

    26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX)

    CANCELLED - Figure Skating - European Championships

    Skaters compete at the 2021 European Figure Skating Championships.

    26 Jan

    CRICKET-ODI-AUS-NZL/

    POSTPONED - Cricket - First One Day International - Australia v New Zealand

    The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    26 Jan

    CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

    Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 5

    The fifth day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

    26 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WLV/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LEI/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference

    Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Everton.

    26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

    26 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v West Ham United.

    26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United.

    26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    BELARUS-ELECTION/ICEHOCKEY

    Ice Hockey-IIHF could announce new host of this year's world championship after Belarus stripped of tournament

    The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is set to announce the host of the 2021 world championship after Belarus was stripped of co-hosting rights due to political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

    26 Jan

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)

    One year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

    One year since Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.

    26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast