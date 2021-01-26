REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/ 2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/
Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chelsea dismissed manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge on Monday after the man at the heart of much of their greatest success as a player failed to deliver as coach despite spending over 200 million pounds in the summer transfer window.
TENNIS-ATPCUP/
Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on Feb. 2
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open.
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/
Launchbury and Marler withdraw from England's Six Nations squad
Jan 25 (Reuters) - England have been forced to withdraw second row Joe Launchbury and prop Joe Marler from their Six Nations squad ahead of next month's opening match against Scotland, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WYC-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Wycombe Wanderers face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
25 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
26 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
26 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-SAC/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-DEN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
26 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
26 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX)
CANCELLED - Figure Skating - European Championships
Skaters compete at the 2021 European Figure Skating Championships.
26 Jan
CRICKET-ODI-AUS-NZL/
POSTPONED - Cricket - First One Day International - Australia v New Zealand
The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/
Cricket - Second Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 5
The fifth day of the second of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.
26 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WLV/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LEI/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Everton.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.
26 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v West Ham United.
26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BELARUS-ELECTION/ICEHOCKEY
Ice Hockey-IIHF could announce new host of this year's world championship after Belarus stripped of tournament
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is set to announce the host of the 2021 world championship after Belarus was stripped of co-hosting rights due to political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)
One year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death
One year since Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.
26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT