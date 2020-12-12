SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

12 Dec 2020 / 03:34 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf-Reed roars into lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

    American Patrick Reed carded a superb eight-under-par 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday.

    GOLF-PRESIDENTS/

    Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

    The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

    ATHLETICS-COE/

    Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe

    LONDON (Reuters) - Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next year's Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the head of world athletics Seb Coe said on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

    Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    12 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

    Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

    12 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

    U.S. Women's Open

    Round three of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

    12 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United

    Leeds United v West Ham United at Elland Road

    11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City

    Manchester United face Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

    12 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

    Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion at St James Park

    12 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa at Molyneux Stadium

    12 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-STU/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart

    Borussia Dortmund face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

    12 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-SVW/REPORT (PIX)

    Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen

    RB Leipzig face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

    12 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Germany - Bundesliga - Union Berlin v Bayern Munich Union Berlin face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

    12 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SGE/REPORT (PIX)

    Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

    VfL Wolfsburg face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

    11 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-BEN/REPORT

    Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Benevento

    Sassuolo face Benevento in a Serie A match.

    11 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast