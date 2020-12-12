REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf-Reed roars into lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
American Patrick Reed carded a superb eight-under-par 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday.
GOLF-PRESIDENTS/
Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026
The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday.
ATHLETICS-COE/
Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe
LONDON (Reuters) - Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next year's Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the head of world athletics Seb Coe said on Friday.
UPCOMING
MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)
Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
12 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
GOLF
European Tour - DP World Tour Championship
Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.
12 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)
U.S. Women's Open
Round three of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
12 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United
Leeds United v West Ham United at Elland Road
11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester United face Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
12 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion at St James Park
12 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa at Molyneux Stadium
12 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-STU/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
12 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-SVW/REPORT (PIX)
Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen
RB Leipzig face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Germany - Bundesliga - Union Berlin v Bayern Munich Union Berlin face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SGE/REPORT (PIX)
Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
VfL Wolfsburg face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.
11 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-BEN/REPORT
Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Benevento
Sassuolo face Benevento in a Serie A match.
11 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT