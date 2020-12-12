REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf-Reed roars into lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

American Patrick Reed carded a superb eight-under-par 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/

Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

ATHLETICS-COE/

Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe

LONDON (Reuters) - Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next year's Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the head of world athletics Seb Coe said on Friday.

UPCOMING

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

12 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round three of the European Tour's season finale - the DP World Tour Championship.

12 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN/ (PIX)

U.S. Women's Open

Round three of the U.S. Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

12 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Leeds United v West Ham United

Leeds United v West Ham United at Elland Road

11 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City

Manchester United face Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

12 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WBA/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion at St James Park

12 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa at Molyneux Stadium

12 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-STU/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

12 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-SVW/REPORT (PIX)

Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

12 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Germany - Bundesliga - Union Berlin v Bayern Munich Union Berlin face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

12 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SGE/REPORT (PIX)

Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

VfL Wolfsburg face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

11 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-BEN/REPORT

Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Benevento

Sassuolo face Benevento in a Serie A match.

11 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT