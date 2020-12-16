REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
'This is my home': Antetokounmpo signs extension with Bucks
Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old said on Tuesday.
MLB owners, players at odds about season start
A disagreement between Major League Baseball owners and players over COVID-19 protocols is brewing and could put the start of spring training in question, USA Today reported Tuesday.
European Tour unveils 2021 calendar, boosts prize money for Rolex Series events
The European Tour on Tuesday announced its global schedule for the 2021 season featuring 42 tournaments in 24 countries, with each of the four Rolex Series events offering an increase in prize money.
First Test - Australia v India - Preview
Preview ahead of the first test between Australia and India, a day-night game in Adelaide.
16 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
Locked container holds Maradona memorabilia
No one knows exactly what goodies Diego Maradona left when he died but a locked container on the outskirts of Buenos Aires might hold secrets, with piles of memorabilia left by the departed star.
Dec 16
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Southampton
Arsenal play Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.
16 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
England - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United
Leeds United v Newcastle United at Elland Road
England - Premier League - Leicester City v Everton
Leicester City v Everton at King Power Stadium
England - Premier League - Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City play West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.
15 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.
16 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
15 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta
Juventus host Atalanta in a Serie A match
16 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid play Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.
15 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
Baseball-Astros take on villain role, Dodgers snap title drought
The Houston Astros being exposed as cheats, a Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak that raised speculation about the season being cancelled and a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers team snapping a 32-year title drought dominated MLB headlines in 2020.
Sport - Cycling yearender
A story looking back to cycling in 2020
YEARENDER-Motor racing-The 2020 Formula One season
We look back at the 2020 Formula One season, a year of records and Lewis Hamilton's seventh world championship.