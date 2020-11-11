REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND/CLARKE

FA chairman Clarke quits after 'coloured footballers' remark

Greg Clarke has resigned as English Football Association chairman hours after referring to "coloured footballers" during questions from members of parliament on Tuesday.

MOTOR-F1-CALENDAR

F1 drops Vietnam from record 23-race 2021 calendar

The Vietnamese Grand Prix was absent from a draft 2021 calendar published by Formula One on Tuesday that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race's future.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four more Pittsburgh Steelers players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-WAL-USA/ (PIX)

Soccer - Wales hold news conference ahead of USA friendly

Wales news conference ahead of their friendly against the United States at the Liberty Stadium, a match where Ryan Giggs won't take charge after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

11 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND/REFEREES

INTERVIEW-Former PL ref boss Hackett says error-prone officials not good enough

Error-prone Premier League referees are not good enough, VAR technology is not fit for purpose and the game has "lost the plot" over handball, a frustrated former referees chief Keith Hackett has told Reuters.

11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-TUR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Turkey v Croatia

Turkey plays Croatia in a friendly international

11 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-DNK-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Denmark V Sweden

Denmark take on Sweden in a soccer friendly in Copenhagen.

11 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Finals

Day four of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches.

11 Nov

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-WAL/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales team announcement

Wales name their team to take on Ireland at the start of the new Autumn Nations Cup. The two countries meet in Dublin on Friday

11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-SCO/

Rugby Union - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland team announcement

The Scotland team to play Italy in the opening game of the Autumn Nations Cup will be announced by media release. Head Coach Gregor Townsend will be available via Zoom conference call to give reaction to the team selection.

11 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

IOC Executive Board meeting and news conference

IOC holds a one-day executive board meeting via link followed by a news conference with IOC President Thomas Bach

11 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-XXX-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Semi-Final

The Sydney Cricket Ground hosts the first ICC T20 World Cup semi-final.

11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

