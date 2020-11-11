SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

11 Nov 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/CLARKE

    FA chairman Clarke quits after 'coloured footballers' remark

    Greg Clarke has resigned as English Football Association chairman hours after referring to "coloured footballers" during questions from members of parliament on Tuesday.

    MOTOR-F1-CALENDAR

    F1 drops Vietnam from record 23-race 2021 calendar

    The Vietnamese Grand Prix was absent from a draft 2021 calendar published by Formula One on Tuesday that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race's future.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

    Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 reserve list

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four more Pittsburgh Steelers players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Tuesday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-WAL-USA/ (PIX)

    Soccer - Wales hold news conference ahead of USA friendly

    Wales news conference ahead of their friendly against the United States at the Liberty Stadium, a match where Ryan Giggs won't take charge after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

    11 Nov

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/REFEREES

    INTERVIEW-Former PL ref boss Hackett says error-prone officials not good enough

    Error-prone Premier League referees are not good enough, VAR technology is not fit for purpose and the game has "lost the plot" over handball, a frustrated former referees chief Keith Hackett has told Reuters.

    11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-TUR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - International Friendly - Turkey v Croatia

    Turkey plays Croatia in a friendly international

    11 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-DNK-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - International Friendly - Denmark V Sweden

    Denmark take on Sweden in a soccer friendly in Copenhagen.

    11 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Finals

    Day four of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches.

    11 Nov

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-WAL/

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales team announcement

    Wales name their team to take on Ireland at the start of the new Autumn Nations Cup. The two countries meet in Dublin on Friday

    11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-SCO/

    Rugby Union - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland team announcement

    The Scotland team to play Italy in the opening game of the Autumn Nations Cup will be announced by media release. Head Coach Gregor Townsend will be available via Zoom conference call to give reaction to the team selection.

    11 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

    IOC Executive Board meeting and news conference

    IOC holds a one-day executive board meeting via link followed by a news conference with IOC President Thomas Bach

    11 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-XXX-XXX/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Semi-Final

    The Sydney Cricket Ground hosts the first ICC T20 World Cup semi-final.

    11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    GREECE-EGYPT/ (PIX) (TV)

    Egypt's Sisi visits Athens

    Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi holds a two-day visit in Athens. He is due to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece sealed an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt in the summer, angering Turkey which said the deal infringed its own continental shelf

    11 Nov

