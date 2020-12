Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA/

League preaches 'flexibility' ahead of unprecedented season

The NBA will take a flexible approach into the 2020-21 season that begins on Tuesday, with protocols in place that Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum feels will allow games to be played safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-GSW-OPENING-NIGHT/

Public betting big on KD, Nets in opener

The anticipated return of Kevin Durant on Tuesday night in the NBA season opener is helping establish the Brooklyn Nets as sizable favorites.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-FACILITIES-CLOSED/

Lions close facilities in wake of positive COVID-19 tests

The Detroit Lions closed their facilities in Allen Park, Mich., on Tuesday after learning of two positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, the team announced.

UPCOMING

BOXING-AIBA/ (TV)

Interview with newly-elected president of AIBA

Reuters interviews Umar Kremlev, the newly appointed president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Dec 23

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-GSW/ (PIX)

NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

23 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-LAC/ (PIX) (TV)

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

23 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal play Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium.

22 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-STK-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Britannia Stadium.

23 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Italy - Serie A - Verona v Inter Milan

Verona host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

23 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-FIO/REPORT (PIX)

Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Fiorentina

Juventus host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

22 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-GCF/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Granada

Real Madrid play Granada in La Liga.

23 Dec 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Spain - La Liga - Real Valladolid v Barcelona

Real Valladolid play Barcelona in La Liga.

22 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-GSW

Durant returns to court, Nets host Warriors

Kevin Durant is back in action for the first time in 18 months as the Brooklyn Nets open the 2020-21 season against his old team, the Golden State Warriors.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-LAC

Lakers host Clippers on banner night

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their 2020 NBA title before facing their Staples Center co-tenant Clippers on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN

Report: Harden, Rockets relationship growing more toxic

James Harden and the Houston Rockets have become a toxic pairing according to a report from The Athletic.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-ODDS

Bettors back Durant in opener

The line continues to shift toward the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant in the season opener on Tuesday.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-COVID

Lions close facility due to COVID

Multiple positive COVID-19 tests forced the Detroit Lions to close the team facility on Tuesday.

NFL notebook

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

News and notes from around the league.