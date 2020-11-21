SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

21 Nov 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS

    Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

    London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/PREVIEW

    Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk

    Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.

    SWIMMING-ISL

    ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

    Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League (ISL) season finals in Budapest this weekend.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1- Monaco v Paris St Germain

    Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Monaco in Ligue 1

    20 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-NER-MTL/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v Montreal Impact

    2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

    20 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-NSC-MIA/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF

    2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

    21 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

    Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage

    Seoul v Beijing Guoan

    Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua

    21 Nov

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea

    21 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen

    Bayern Munich face SV Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

    21 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

    21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Real Madrid

    Villarreal play Real Madrid in La Liga.

    21 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-ATT/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Atalanta

    Spezia face Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-ORL-NYC/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New York City FC

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida, Florida

    21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

    Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    21 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

    Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League.

    21 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England lock Maro Itoje looks ahead to Ireland game

    England lock Maro Itoje talks about Saturday's game against Ireland.

    20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-NZL-ZAF/

    CANCELLED - Rugby - Rugby Championship - New Zealand v South Africa

    New Zealand play South Africa in the Rugby Championship at Stadium Australia. This match was originally scheduled for September 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-AUS/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Tri-Nations - Argentina v Australia

    Argentina play Australia in the Tri-Nations at Hunter Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 26 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-FJI/

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Italy v Fiji

    Italy face Fiji in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

    21 Nov 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v Ireland

    England host Ireland in the new Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham Stadium.

    21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-GEO/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Georgia

    Wales host Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

    21 Nov 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-WTAELITE/

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

    Zhuhai hosts the WTA Elite Trophy.

    21 Nov

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Finals

    The semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London.

    21 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Joburg Open

    Round three of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg.

    21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    GOLF-RSM/

    Golf - PGA Tour - RSM Classic

    Round three of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

    21 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-PORTUGAL/ (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao - the 14th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    21 Nov 09:10 ET / 14:10 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/

    POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan

    The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    21 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

