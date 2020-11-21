REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPFINALS

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/PREVIEW

Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.

SWIMMING-ISL

ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League (ISL) season finals in Budapest this weekend.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1- Monaco v Paris St Germain

Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Monaco in Ligue 1

20 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NER-MTL/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v Montreal Impact

2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NSC-MIA/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF

2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

21 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage

Seoul v Beijing Guoan

Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua

21 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea

21 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich face SV Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

21 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Real Madrid

Villarreal play Real Madrid in La Liga.

21 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Atalanta

Spezia face Atalanta in a Serie A match.

21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-ORL-NYC/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New York City FC

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida, Florida

21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

21 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League.

21 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England lock Maro Itoje looks ahead to Ireland game

England lock Maro Itoje talks about Saturday's game against Ireland.

20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-NZL-ZAF/

CANCELLED - Rugby - Rugby Championship - New Zealand v South Africa

New Zealand play South Africa in the Rugby Championship at Stadium Australia. This match was originally scheduled for September 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-AUS/ (PIX)

Rugby - Tri-Nations - Argentina v Australia

Argentina play Australia in the Tri-Nations at Hunter Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 26 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-FJI/

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Italy v Fiji

Italy face Fiji in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

21 Nov 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v Ireland

England host Ireland in the new Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham Stadium.

21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-GEO/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Georgia

Wales host Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

21 Nov 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

Zhuhai hosts the WTA Elite Trophy.

21 Nov

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals

The semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London.

21 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Joburg Open

Round three of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg.

21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GOLF-RSM/

Golf - PGA Tour - RSM Classic

Round three of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

21 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-MOTOGP-PORTUGAL/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao - the 14th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

21 Nov 09:10 ET / 14:10 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/

POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan

The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT