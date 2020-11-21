REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-ATPFINALS
Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on
London's farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/PREVIEW
Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.
SWIMMING-ISL
ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble
Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League (ISL) season finals in Budapest this weekend.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1- Monaco v Paris St Germain
Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Monaco in Ligue 1
20 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-NER-MTL/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v Montreal Impact
2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
SOCCER-USA-NSC-MIA/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF
2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
21 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/
Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage
Seoul v Beijing Guoan
Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua
21 Nov
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea
21 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich face SV Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.
21 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BRH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Real Madrid
Villarreal play Real Madrid in La Liga.
21 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Atalanta
Spezia face Atalanta in a Serie A match.
21 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-ORL-NYC/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Orlando City SC v New York City FC
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida, Florida
SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
21 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League.
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England lock Maro Itoje looks ahead to Ireland game
England lock Maro Itoje talks about Saturday's game against Ireland.
20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-NZL-ZAF/
CANCELLED - Rugby - Rugby Championship - New Zealand v South Africa
New Zealand play South Africa in the Rugby Championship at Stadium Australia. This match was originally scheduled for September 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-AUS/ (PIX)
Rugby - Tri-Nations - Argentina v Australia
Argentina play Australia in the Tri-Nations at Hunter Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 26 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-FJI/
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Italy v Fiji
Italy face Fiji in the new Autumn Nations Cup.
21 Nov 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v Ireland
England host Ireland in the new Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham Stadium.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-GEO/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v Georgia
Wales host Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.
21 Nov 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-WTAELITE/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy
Zhuhai hosts the WTA Elite Trophy.
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Finals
The semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London.
21 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Joburg Open
Round three of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg.
GOLF-RSM/
Golf - PGA Tour - RSM Classic
Round three of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.
21 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-MOTOGP-PORTUGAL/ (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao - the 14th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
21 Nov 09:10 ET / 14:10 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-AFG/
POSTPONED - Cricket - Test - Australia v Afghanistan
The standalone test between Australia and Afghanistan at Perth Stadium has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
21 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT