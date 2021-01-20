REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

OLYMPICS-2020-BRITAIN/MILLS

London 2012 chief Mills feels Tokyo Games unlikely to go ahead

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The former deputy chairman of the 2012 London Olympic organising committee said on Tuesday he would be planning for a cancellation if in charge of the Tokyo Games.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI

Barca's Messi given two-game ban for Super Cup red card

BARCELONA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has escaped a lengthy ban for lashing out at Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final defeat and will only serve a two-game suspension.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WOMEN/

Norwegian Riise appointed interim England women's coach

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - England named former Norway midfielder Hege Riise as interim coach of the women's team on Tuesday after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer (MLS) men's side Inter Miami.

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

19 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Sevilla

Sevilla visit Alaves in La Liga.

19 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Southampton play Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

19 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Chelsea

Leicester City play Chelsea in the Premier League.

19 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

20 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

20 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

20 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

20 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

20 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

20 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CAR/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

20 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

20 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

20 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

20 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN (PIX) (TV)

Tennis-Players frustrated at inability to train not angry with tough isolation - Vallverdu

Acclaimed coach Daniel Vallverdu, who currently works with three-times Grand Slam winner Stan Warninka, speaks to Reuters from Melbourne on the strict 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

20 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

Cricket - Olly Stone virtual press conference

England fast bowler Olly Stone will host a virtual press conference ahead of the second test against Sri Lanka that starts in Galle on Friday.

20 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales squad announcement

Wales will announce their squad for the Six Nations online and via release at noon followed by an online Zoom media session with head coach Wayne Pivac at 13.00

20 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.

20 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland squad announcement

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will announce the squad for the 2021 Six Nations via video conference call at 1pm.

20 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-UEC-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their Copa del Rey match away to Cornella who play in Spain's third division.

20 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Atalanta

Udinese host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

20 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT