REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-2020-BRITAIN/MILLS
London 2012 chief Mills feels Tokyo Games unlikely to go ahead
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The former deputy chairman of the 2012 London Olympic organising committee said on Tuesday he would be planning for a cancellation if in charge of the Tokyo Games.
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI
Barca's Messi given two-game ban for Super Cup red card
BARCELONA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has escaped a lengthy ban for lashing out at Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final defeat and will only serve a two-game suspension.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WOMEN/
Norwegian Riise appointed interim England women's coach
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - England named former Norway midfielder Hege Riise as interim coach of the women's team on Tuesday after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer (MLS) men's side Inter Miami.
