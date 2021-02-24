REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-DOHA/HALEP

Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday.

GOLF-WOMEN/SAGSTROM

Sagstrom reveals she was sexually abused as a child

Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has revealed she was sexually abused as a child and hopes that by speaking out she may help others in the same situation deal with the trauma.

MOTOR-F1-REDBULL/

Red Bull F1 team reveal their potential Mercedes-beater

Red Bull provided a glimpse on Tuesday of the Formula One car that Max Verstappen hopes will take him to a first title and end seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's reign with Mercedes.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich

Lazio face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.

23 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-CHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Atletico Madrid face Chelsea in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie in Bucharest.

23 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-SOC/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United training & news conference

Manchester United prepare for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad.

24 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-WOL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC

Tottenham Hotspur face Wolfsberger AC in the UEFA Europa League.

24 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ELC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Elche

Barcelona host Elche in La Liga.

24 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

24 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

24 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-POR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

24 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BUF/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Buffalo Sabres

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

24 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-RUGBY/FRANCE (TV)

France's Six Nations squad resume training after several COVID-19 cases

France's Six Nations squad is set to return to training after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 with Six Nations organisers set to make a decision on whether Sunday's game against Scotland in Paris should go ahead.

24 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Preview

Preview of the second season of New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby competition, which kicks off on Friday.

24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - India v England

The Third Test match of England Tour of India at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a day-night match.

24 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach chairs a virtual executive board meeting

24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics - IOC President Thomas Bach news conference

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following a virtual executive board meeting.

24 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT