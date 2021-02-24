SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

24 Feb 2021 / 03:34 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-DOHA/HALEP

    Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

    World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday.

    GOLF-WOMEN/SAGSTROM

    Sagstrom reveals she was sexually abused as a child

    Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has revealed she was sexually abused as a child and hopes that by speaking out she may help others in the same situation deal with the trauma.

    MOTOR-F1-REDBULL/

    Red Bull F1 team reveal their potential Mercedes-beater

    Red Bull provided a glimpse on Tuesday of the Formula One car that Max Verstappen hopes will take him to a first title and end seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's reign with Mercedes.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich

    Lazio face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.

    23 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-CHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

    Atletico Madrid face Chelsea in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie in Bucharest.

    23 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-SOC/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United training & news conference

    Manchester United prepare for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad.

    24 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-WOL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC

    Tottenham Hotspur face Wolfsberger AC in the UEFA Europa League.

    24 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ELC/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Elche

    Barcelona host Elche in La Liga.

    24 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-SAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-GSW/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    24 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-WAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    24 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

    24 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

    24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CHI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Chicago Blackhawks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

    24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BUF/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Buffalo Sabres

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

    24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-PIT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-NSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Nashville Predators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-EDM/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

    24 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-RUGBY/FRANCE (TV)

    France's Six Nations squad resume training after several COVID-19 cases

    France's Six Nations squad is set to return to training after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 with Six Nations organisers set to make a decision on whether Sunday's game against Scotland in Paris should go ahead.

    24 Feb

    RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

    Rugby - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Preview

    Preview of the second season of New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby competition, which kicks off on Friday.

    24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Third Test - India v England

    The Third Test match of England Tour of India at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a day-night match.

    24 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

    OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

    Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting

    The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach chairs a virtual executive board meeting

    24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

    Olympics - IOC President Thomas Bach news conference

    The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following a virtual executive board meeting.

    24 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

