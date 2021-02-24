REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-DOHA/HALEP
Halep pulls out of Qatar Open
World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday.
GOLF-WOMEN/SAGSTROM
Sagstrom reveals she was sexually abused as a child
Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has revealed she was sexually abused as a child and hopes that by speaking out she may help others in the same situation deal with the trauma.
MOTOR-F1-REDBULL/
Red Bull F1 team reveal their potential Mercedes-beater
Red Bull provided a glimpse on Tuesday of the Formula One car that Max Verstappen hopes will take him to a first title and end seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's reign with Mercedes.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Bayern Munich
Lazio face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie.
23 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-CHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
Atletico Madrid face Chelsea in the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie in Bucharest.
SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-SOC/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United training & news conference
Manchester United prepare for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad.
24 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-WOL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC
Tottenham Hotspur face Wolfsberger AC in the UEFA Europa League.
24 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ELC/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Elche
Barcelona host Elche in La Liga.
24 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-ATL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
24 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-SAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
24 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-GSW/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
24 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-WAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
24 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-POR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BUF/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-PIT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-NSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Nashville Predators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-EDM/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-RUGBY/FRANCE (TV)
France's Six Nations squad resume training after several COVID-19 cases
France's Six Nations squad is set to return to training after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 with Six Nations organisers set to make a decision on whether Sunday's game against Scotland in Paris should go ahead.
24 Feb
RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/
Rugby - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Preview
Preview of the second season of New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby competition, which kicks off on Friday.
24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - Third Test - India v England
The Third Test match of England Tour of India at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a day-night match.
24 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)
Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach chairs a virtual executive board meeting
24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
Olympics - IOC President Thomas Bach news conference
The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following a virtual executive board meeting.
24 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT