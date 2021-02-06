SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

06 Feb 2021 / 03:35 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

    NFL-COVID-19 Super Bowl has look of a quarterbacking classic

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - America's biggest sporting spectacle will play out in a mostly empty stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday with more cardboard-cutout fans than real ones taking in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Djokovic faces Chardy, Kenin meets Inglis at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open title defence against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, while reigning women's champion Sofia Kenin meets wild card Maddison Inglis, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Friday.

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ROM/PREVIEW

    'Hero' Ronaldo still surprising Pirlo every day in training

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said that Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 36 on Friday, is a "hero" who still surprises him every day in training.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LAS VEGAS

    NFL-Vegas bookmakers ready for Super Bowl betting bonanza

    The Super Bowl clash between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and host Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring two of the game's highest-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is expected to trigger a betting bonanza at Nevada sportsbooks.

    5 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NOP/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    6 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DET/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    6 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Cup

    The semi-finals of the ATP Cup. Germany play Russia and Italy face Spain.

    6 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    6 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    6 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/WOMEN (TV)

    Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic / Gippsland Trophy / Grampians Trophy

    The latest action from the three WTA 500 tournaments taking place in Melbourne.

    6 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-NSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Nashville Predators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

    6 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

    6 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-TOR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    6 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-UTA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Utah Jazz

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    6 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    6 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    6 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

    6 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-SJS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v San Jose Sharks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

    6 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-LAK/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Los Angeles Kings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

    6 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    6 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

    Cricket - First Test - India v England

    Day two of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

    6 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

    NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers run through final Super Bowl preparations

    We continue our buildup to Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.going through final preparations ahead of Sunday's championship game.

    6 Feb

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/FANS

    NFL-COVID-19 casts pall over Super Bowl fun in Tampa and beyond

    With cases soaring in the U.S., the pandemic is going to cast a pall over Super Bowl festivities, not only in Tampa but around the U.S. and the world, with the size of gatherings even at home restricted. In some states, bars usually packed with screaming fans in jerseys will be dark. In Tampa, for the moment, there will be some fans in the stadium but the run up to the game usually filled with parties, celebrities, fan zones and 24/7 fun is sure to subdued.

    6 Feb

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

    Round three of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

    6 Feb

    CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

    Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

    Day three of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

    6 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal

    Aston Villa play Arsenal in the Premier League.

    6 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy v France

    Italy face France in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

    6 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig

    Schalke 04 play RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    6 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund

    Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    6 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion.

    6 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton.

    6 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-HUE-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Huesca v Real Madrid

    Huesca host Real Madrid in La Liga.

    6 Feb 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland

    England face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Twickenham in London.

    6 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma

    Juventus host AS Roma in a Serie A match

    6 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v West Ham United.

    6 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-NYR/ (PIX)

    POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-STR/REPORT

    Soccer - Ligue 1 - Lyon v Strasbourg

    Lyon host Strasbourg in Ligue 1

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-PHOENIX/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open

    Third round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale.

    6 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-DOCTOR ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

    Wuhan residents remember coronavirus "whistleblower" doctor ahead of his death anniversary

    Wuhan residents recall Li Wenliang, a "whistleblowing" Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for "spreading rumours" about the coronavirus before it was officially recognised, ahead of his death anniversary. Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the initial epicentre of the outbreak, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 7 last year.

    6 Feb

    Did you like this article?

    email blast