REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
MMA-UFC
UFC to slash roster before year-end, says Dana White
(Reuters) - The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to cut 60 mixed martial artists from its roster before the end of the year, president Dana White told a media conference after Saturday's card in Las Vegas.
ATHLETICS-SHOES
World Athletics to allow 'development shoes' if they meet technical specifications
(Reuters) - Athletes will be allowed to wear shoes still under development in international competitions and events where World Athletics rules apply, upon approval of the shoes' specifications, after a rule change by the sport's governing body.
GOLF-ALLISS
Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89
(Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator in which he was referred to as the "voice of golf", has died at the age of 89, the European Tour said on Sunday.
SPORTS UPCOMING
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/
Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v England
South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the second of their three one day internationals
7 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-LAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
6 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-PHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
6 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-DEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
7 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-NEP/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-NYG/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
OLYMPICS-2020/COSTS-TOKYO-RESIDENTS (TV)
Olympics-Tokyo residents react to news of additional Olympics costs
The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Japanese organisers an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the organising committee said on Friday. Tokyo residents react to this news and speak about whether they still want to host the Games.
7 Dec
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)
Olympics-IOC Executive Board meeting
The International Olympic Committee holds its executive board in Lausanne. IOC President Thomas will hold a news conference.
7 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-INL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Atletico Mineiro v Internacional – Mineirao stadium – Belo Horizonte, Brazil
6 Dec 16:15 ET / 21:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
6 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
7 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan
Sampdoria host AC Milan in a Serie A match.
6 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
7 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-SOC/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Real Sociedad
La Liga high fliers Real Sociedad visit Alaves.
6 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
7 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-COL-NER/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v New England Revolution
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Preliminary Draw
Europe's 55 soccer nations will find out who plays who in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the UEFA Preliminary Draw takes place in Zurich.