REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

MMA-UFC

UFC to slash roster before year-end, says Dana White

(Reuters) - The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to cut 60 mixed martial artists from its roster before the end of the year, president Dana White told a media conference after Saturday's card in Las Vegas.

ATHLETICS-SHOES

World Athletics to allow 'development shoes' if they meet technical specifications

(Reuters) - Athletes will be allowed to wear shoes still under development in international competitions and events where World Athletics rules apply, upon approval of the shoes' specifications, after a rule change by the sport's governing body.

GOLF-ALLISS

Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89

(Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator in which he was referred to as the "voice of golf", has died at the age of 89, the European Tour said on Sunday.

