REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/EXHIBITION

Out then in, Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of an Adelaide exhibition because of a blistered hand on Friday before appearing on court to play a set after all, helping his compatriot Filip Krajinovic beat Jannik Sinner.

SOCCER-USA/LABOUR

MLS "far apart" on labour talks, sets deadline for lockout

Jan 29 (Reuters) - MLS said on Friday it remains "far apart" on the terms of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and will terminate the existing pact and lock out players for the first time in league history if a new deal is not reached by midnight Thursday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/PREVIEW

Solskjaer condemns 'disgusting' online racist abuse aimed at Man United duo

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for media platforms to take action against users who posted racist abuse to Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following Wednesday's shock 2-1 Premier League home defeat by Sheffield United.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

HANDBALL-WORLD/ (PIX)

IHF Handball World Championship - Semi-Final - Denmark v Spain

World and Olympic champions Denmark face European title holders Spain in the IHF Handball World Championship semi-final at the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.

29 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-BOR/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Bordeaux

Olympique Lyonnais take on Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

29 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open

Second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

29 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

30 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-IND/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

30 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

30 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

30 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

30 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

30 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

30 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

30 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

30 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets 2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas 30 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Luna Rossa face American Magic in the Prada Cup's best-of-seven repechage semi-finals. The winner will take on INEOS Team UK the final of the America's Cup Challenger Series.

30 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-DAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

30 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Figure Skating - European Championships

Skaters compete at the 2021 European Figure Skating Championships.

30 Jan

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf- European Tour - Omega Dubai Desert Classic Golf

The Emirates Golf Club hosts the Global Stars at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

30 Jan

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Sevilla

Sevilla visit Eibar in La Liga.

30 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Newcastle United.

30 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY UNION-ZAF/

Rugby - Currie Cup

The Bull host the Currie Cup final against Sharks at Lotus Versfeld in Pretoria.

30 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan

Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-AUG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-TSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Sheffield United

Leaders Manchester City take on bottom club Sheffield United in the Premier League.

30 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

30 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Fulham.

30 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Levante

Real Madrid face Levante in La Liga.

30 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Juventus

Sampdoria host Juventus in a Serie A match

30 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

30 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United

Arsenal will look to keep their form going against a Manchester United side keen to bounce back from a midweek defeat by Sheffield United.

30 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open Third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

30 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

30 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT