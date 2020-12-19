REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTAH/

NBA approves Utah Jazz sale to group led by Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith

The sale of the Utah Jazz to an ownership group led by Qualtrics founder and executive chairman Ryan Smith was unanimously approved by the NBA Board of Governors, the league said on Friday.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-KREMLIN/

Russia relieved after Olympic doping ban shortened

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Russia was unable to avoid doping sanctions but some officials declared a small victory after sport's highest court halved a ban on athletes competing at the Olympics under the Russian flag to two years.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CANADA/

NHL's Canada-based teams could head to U.S.

Talks continue between the NHL and health authorities in five Canadian provinces about playing the upcoming season in the country, but the possibility of the nation's seven teams moving south to the United States looms.

UPCOMING

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

First Test - Australia v India

Day three of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).

19 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

GOLF-ORLANDO/ (TV)

PNC Championship

Round one of the PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Tiger Woods is expected to partner his 11-year-old son, Charlie in the tournament which will feature 20 father/son pairs.

19 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-PER-ULS/ (PIX)

Asian Champions League final - Persepolis v Ulsan Hyundai

The final of the Asian Champions League takes place as a one-off match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, which brings to an end a competition heavily disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Persepolis face the Ulsan Hyundai.

19 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Chinese FA Cup Final

Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu Suning go for the domestic double in the Chinese FA Cup final against Shandong Luneng in Suzhou.

Dec 19

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Crystal Palace play Liverpool in the Premier League.

19 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal

Everton play Arsenal in the Premier League.

19 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City

Southampton play Manchester City in the Premier League.

19 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-CGN/REPORT (PIX)

Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Cologne

RB Leipzig face Cologne in the Bundesliga.

19 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Germany - Bundesliga - Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

18 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-HEL/REPORT

Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Verona

Fiorentina host Verona in a Serie A match. We will update with details of the Sampdoria-Crotone match

19 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-ELC/REPORT (PIX)

Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Elche

Atletico Madrid play Elche in La Liga.

19 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Valencia

Barcelona play Valencia in La Liga.

19 Dec 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT