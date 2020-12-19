SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

19 Dec 2020 / 03:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA-UTAH/

    NBA approves Utah Jazz sale to group led by Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith

    The sale of the Utah Jazz to an ownership group led by Qualtrics founder and executive chairman Ryan Smith was unanimously approved by the NBA Board of Governors, the league said on Friday.

    SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-KREMLIN/

    Russia relieved after Olympic doping ban shortened

    MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Russia was unable to avoid doping sanctions but some officials declared a small victory after sport's highest court halved a ban on athletes competing at the Olympics under the Russian flag to two years.

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CANADA/

    NHL's Canada-based teams could head to U.S.

    Talks continue between the NHL and health authorities in five Canadian provinces about playing the upcoming season in the country, but the possibility of the nation's seven teams moving south to the United States looms.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

    First Test - Australia v India

    Day three of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).

    19 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    GOLF-ORLANDO/ (TV)

    PNC Championship

    Round one of the PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Tiger Woods is expected to partner his 11-year-old son, Charlie in the tournament which will feature 20 father/son pairs.

    19 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-PER-ULS/ (PIX)

    Asian Champions League final - Persepolis v Ulsan Hyundai

    The final of the Asian Champions League takes place as a one-off match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, which brings to an end a competition heavily disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Persepolis face the Ulsan Hyundai.

    19 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHINA/

    Chinese FA Cup Final

    Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu Suning go for the domestic double in the Chinese FA Cup final against Shandong Luneng in Suzhou.

    Dec 19

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

    Crystal Palace play Liverpool in the Premier League.

    19 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal

    Everton play Arsenal in the Premier League.

    19 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City

    Southampton play Manchester City in the Premier League.

    19 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-CGN/REPORT (PIX)

    Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Cologne

    RB Leipzig face Cologne in the Bundesliga.

    19 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Germany - Bundesliga - Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

    Union Berlin play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    18 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-HEL/REPORT

    Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Verona

    Fiorentina host Verona in a Serie A match. We will update with details of the Sampdoria-Crotone match

    19 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-ELC/REPORT (PIX)

    Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Elche

    Atletico Madrid play Elche in La Liga.

    19 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

    Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Valencia

    Barcelona play Valencia in La Liga.

    19 Dec 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast