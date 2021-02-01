REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Blazers win on last-second Damian Lillard trey

Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GOFF/

Rams trade Goff and draft picks for Stafford - reports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster deal, multiple news outlets reported on Sunday.

TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/

Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

(Reuters) - Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

31 Jan 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Hellas Verona

Roma host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match.

31 Jan 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

31 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

31 Jan 20:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

31 Jan 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

31 Jan 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-GOI/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Goias

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Goias - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

31 Jan 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/OPENING NIGHT (TV)

NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers kickoff Super Bowl buildup with Opening Night fun

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs hold opening news conferences ahead of Super Bowl.

1 Feb

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Gippsland Trophy

Day two of the Gippsland Trophy - a WTA 500 tournament.

1 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

1 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

1 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

1 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

1 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

1 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

1 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

1 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

1 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

1 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

1 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SOUTH-SUDAN (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-South Sudanese athletes training in Japan stuck in COVID-19 limbo

Two years ago, a group of South Sudanese athletes moved to the remote Japanese city of Maebashi to prepare for the Tokyo Games. Since then, the Games have been postponed and are in doubt again this year. The situation has left the group in limbo.

1 Feb 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/GILPIN (PIX) (TV)

Rugby-Interview with World Rugby chief on how pandemic has impacted bidding process for future World Cups

World Rugby Chief Operating Officer and Head of Rugby World Cup Alan Gilpin speaks about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the bidding process for future tournaments, as the process begins to find hosts for the 2027 and 2031 men's World Cups, along with the bids for the 2025 and 2029 women's World Cups, begins in February.

1 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

1 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Southampton.

1 Feb 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/ICEHOCKEY

Ice Hockey-IIHF to announce host of this year's world championship after Belarus stripped of tournamen

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is set to announce the host of the 2021 world championship after Belarus was stripped of co-hosting rights due to political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Feb