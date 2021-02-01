REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/
NBA roundup: Blazers win on last-second Damian Lillard trey
Damian Lillard made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
FOOTBALL-NFL-GOFF/
Rams trade Goff and draft picks for Stafford - reports
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster deal, multiple news outlets reported on Sunday.
TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/
Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy
(Reuters) - Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
31 Jan 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Hellas Verona
Roma host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match.
31 Jan 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.
31 Jan 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-UTA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
31 Jan 20:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
31 Jan 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-DAL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-GOI/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Goias
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Goias - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
31 Jan 23:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/OPENING NIGHT (TV)
NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers kickoff Super Bowl buildup with Opening Night fun
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs hold opening news conferences ahead of Super Bowl.
1 Feb
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1 Feb 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/
Tennis - WTA 500 - Gippsland Trophy
Day two of the Gippsland Trophy - a WTA 500 tournament.
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
1 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
1 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
OLYMPICS-2020/SOUTH-SUDAN (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-South Sudanese athletes training in Japan stuck in COVID-19 limbo
Two years ago, a group of South Sudanese athletes moved to the remote Japanese city of Maebashi to prepare for the Tokyo Games. Since then, the Games have been postponed and are in doubt again this year. The situation has left the group in limbo.
1 Feb 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/GILPIN (PIX) (TV)
Rugby-Interview with World Rugby chief on how pandemic has impacted bidding process for future World Cups
World Rugby Chief Operating Officer and Head of Rugby World Cup Alan Gilpin speaks about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the bidding process for future tournaments, as the process begins to find hosts for the 2027 and 2031 men's World Cups, along with the bids for the 2025 and 2029 women's World Cups, begins in February.
1 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
1 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Southampton.
1 Feb 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
BELARUS-ELECTION/ICEHOCKEY
Ice Hockey-IIHF to announce host of this year's world championship after Belarus stripped of tournamen
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is set to announce the host of the 2021 world championship after Belarus was stripped of co-hosting rights due to political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.