REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

'Hoping and praying': Tampa eyes Super Bowl windfall despite COVID-19 crunch

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - This Sunday's Super Bowl in Tampa will hardly rake in as much revenue as in past years but it is a welcome salve for Florida's third-largest city, with local businesses grateful for any windfall during a pandemic.

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo Olympics chief retracts sexist comments, refuses to resign

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologised on Thursday for sexist comments about women talking too much, but said he would not resign, as his remarks sparked a storm of criticism on social media and risked tainting public opinion of the Games.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case – organisers

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.

