REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 9 A.M. ET/2 P.M. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/
Djokovic faces Chardy, Kenin meets Inglis at Australian Open
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open title defence against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, while reigning women's champion Sofia Kenin meets wild card Maddison Inglis, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Friday.
OLYMPICS-2020/
Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's sexist remarks
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee made sexist remarks, as criticism of his comments showed no sign of abating.
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/
Root celebrates milestone with century as England punish India
England's Joe Root celebrated his 100th test with an unbeaten 128 against India as he and opener Dom Sibley put the tourists in a commanding position in the opening match on Friday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.
5 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.
SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Inter Milan
Fiorentina face Inter Milan
5 Feb 18:45 ET, 23:45 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
5 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal
Aston Villa play Arsenal in the Premier League.
6 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/
Rugby-England learned key lessons from 38-all Scotland draw in 2019
Two years ago, England somehow found themselves needing a last-minute try to scramble a 38-all draw with Scotland having led 31-0 in the first half. We look back at the most remarkable game in the 150-year history of the Calcutta Cup and how it might impact on Saturday's clash.
5 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
Rugby - Six Nations - Scotland captain holds news conference
Scotland's captain Stuart Hogg holds a video news conference after training on the eve of the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
5 Feb 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-PHOENIX/
Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open
Second round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale.
5 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Saudi International
Round three of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.
6 Feb
FOOTBALL
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LAS VEGAS
NFL-Vegas bookmakers ready for Super Bowl betting bonanza
The Super Bowl clash between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and host Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring two of the game's highest-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is expected to trigger a betting bonanza at Nevada sportsbooks.
5 Feb 23:00 ET, 03:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/
NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers run through final Super Bowl preparations
We continue our build-up to Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.going through final preparations ahead of Sunday's championship game.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/FANS
NFL-COVID-19 casts pall over Super Bowl fun in Tampa and beyond
With cases soaring in the U.S., the pandemic is going to cast a pall over Super Bowl festivities, not only in Tampa but around the U.S. and the world, with the size of gatherings even at home restricted. In some states, bars usually packed with screaming fans in jerseys will be dark. In Tampa, for the moment, there will be some fans in the stadium but the run up to the game usually filled with parties, celebrities, fan zones and 24/7 fun is sure to subdued.
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
6 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
6 Feb 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-UTA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Utah Jazz
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
6 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Washington Wizards
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida
BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
6 Feb 02:00 ET, 07:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
6 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-NSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Nashville Predators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-SJS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v San Jose Sharks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-LAK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
TENNIS
TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/WOMEN
Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic / Gippsland Trophy / Grampians Trophy
The latest action from the three WTA 500 tournaments taking place in Melbourne.
TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Cup
The latest action from the ATP Cup.
6 Feb 06:30 ET, 11:30 GMT
CRICKET
Cricket - First Test - India v England
Day two of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
6 Feb 04:00 ET, 09:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/
Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa
Day three of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.
6 Feb 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT