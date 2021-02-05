REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 9 A.M. ET/2 P.M. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Djokovic faces Chardy, Kenin meets Inglis at Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open title defence against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, while reigning women's champion Sofia Kenin meets wild card Maddison Inglis, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Friday.

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's sexist remarks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee made sexist remarks, as criticism of his comments showed no sign of abating.

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Root celebrates milestone with century as England punish India

England's Joe Root celebrated his 100th test with an unbeaten 128 against India as he and opener Dom Sibley put the tourists in a commanding position in the opening match on Friday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.

5 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

5 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Inter Milan

Fiorentina face Inter Milan

5 Feb 18:45 ET, 23:45 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

5 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal

Aston Villa play Arsenal in the Premier League.

6 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/

Rugby-England learned key lessons from 38-all Scotland draw in 2019

Two years ago, England somehow found themselves needing a last-minute try to scramble a 38-all draw with Scotland having led 31-0 in the first half. We look back at the most remarkable game in the 150-year history of the Calcutta Cup and how it might impact on Saturday's clash.

5 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations - Scotland captain holds news conference

Scotland's captain Stuart Hogg holds a video news conference after training on the eve of the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

5 Feb 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-PHOENIX/

Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open

Second round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale.

5 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

Round three of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

6 Feb

FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LAS VEGAS

NFL-Vegas bookmakers ready for Super Bowl betting bonanza

The Super Bowl clash between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and host Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring two of the game's highest-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is expected to trigger a betting bonanza at Nevada sportsbooks.

5 Feb 23:00 ET, 03:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers run through final Super Bowl preparations

We continue our build-up to Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.going through final preparations ahead of Sunday's championship game.

6 Feb

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/FANS

NFL-COVID-19 casts pall over Super Bowl fun in Tampa and beyond

With cases soaring in the U.S., the pandemic is going to cast a pall over Super Bowl festivities, not only in Tampa but around the U.S. and the world, with the size of gatherings even at home restricted. In some states, bars usually packed with screaming fans in jerseys will be dark. In Tampa, for the moment, there will be some fans in the stadium but the run up to the game usually filled with parties, celebrities, fan zones and 24/7 fun is sure to subdued.

6 Feb

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

6 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

6 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

6 Feb 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

6 Feb 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

6 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

6 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

6 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

6 Feb 02:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

6 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

6 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

6 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

6 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

6 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

6 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/WOMEN

Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic / Gippsland Trophy / Grampians Trophy

The latest action from the three WTA 500 tournaments taking place in Melbourne.

6 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Cup

The latest action from the ATP Cup.

6 Feb 06:30 ET, 11:30 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Cricket - First Test - India v England

Day two of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

6 Feb 04:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

Day three of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

6 Feb 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT