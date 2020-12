Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, the three-time All-NBA center revealed to ESPN on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-GOBERT, Field Level Media

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Sunday's game coverage: Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. 49ers at Cowboys, 1 p.m. Lions at Titans, 1 p.m. Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. Patriots at Dolphins , 1 p.m. Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. Seahawks at Washington, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Ravens, 1 p.m. Jets at Rams, 4:05 p.m. Eagles at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. Chiefs at Saints, 4:25 p.m. Browns at Giants, 8:20 p.m.

- -

Keep Carson? Eagles $32M Wentz decision due in March For the Philadelphia Eagles, decision day on Carson Wentz comes in March. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-WENTZ, Field Level Media

- -

Report: NFL teams eyeing Northwestern's Fitzgerald Two NFL teams have already inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability and more clubs are expected to request interviews for their head coaching positions, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-FITZGERALD, Field Level Media

- -

Saints place QB Winston on reserve/COVID-19 list The New Orleans Saints placed quarterback Jameis Winston on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning, just hours before a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-WINSTON, Field Level Media

- -

Cowboys RB Elliott (calf) out vs. 49ers The Dallas Cowboys have listed running back Ezekiel Elliott as inactive due to a calf injury for Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-ELLIOTT, Field Level Media

- -

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

- - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CFP selection show, Noon

- -

CFP: Notre Dame No. 4 behind Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State A most unusual season will end with the usual suspects -- Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State -- plus No. 4 seed Notre Dame fighting it out for the national championship. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-CFP-SELECTION, Field Level Media

- -

Report: Big Ten trimming quarantine to 17 days The Big Ten is reducing its minimum COVID-19 quarantine time from 21 days to 17, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OSU-QUARANTINE-TIME, Field Level Media

- -

Former Wisconsin starting QB Coan enters transfer portal Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal with the intent of playing his final college season at another school. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WIS-COAN-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

- -

Former Texas QB Jackson transferring to Utah Former Texas quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Utah. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UTAH-TEX-JACKSON-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

- -

Florida TE Pitts declares for 2021 NFL Draft Florida tight end Kyle Pitts declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday and will not participate in a Gators' bowl game. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FLA-PITTS-DRAFT, Field Level Media

- - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's game coverage: 9 Creighton at UConn, Noon ET 13 Illinois at 19 Rutgers, 1 ET Jackson State at Iowa State, 1 ET Oklahoma State at 11 Texas, 2 ET Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 ET Alcorn State at 6 Houston, 4 ET Marquette at Xavier, 2 ET Providence at Seton Hall, 4:30 ET Delaware State at Georgia Tech, 6 ET Georgetown at St. John's, 6:30 ET 4 Michigan State at Northwestern , 7 ET Saint Louis at Minnesota , 8:30 ET Colorado at Washington , 10 ET

- - - -

GOLF

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship Coverage of the fourth round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship. GOLF-LPGA-CME, Field Level Media

- -

PNC Championship Coverage of the PGA family event from Orlando. GOLF-PGA-PNC, Field Level Media

- - - -

ESPORTS CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Global Challenge

- - - -