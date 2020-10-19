Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BASEBALL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET) NLCS: Braves at Dodgers (G7), 8:15 p.m. Marlins president Hill out after contract ends Michael Hill is out after 19 years in the Miami Marlins front office as the team opted not to renew his contract. BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-HILL, Field Level Media MLB notebook Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

---- NFL Sunday's game coverage: Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. Washington at Giants, 1 p.m. Ravens at Eagles, 1 p.m. Bengals at Colts , 1 p.m. Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bears at Panthers, 1 p..m. Lions at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Broncos at Patriots, 1 p.m. Jets at Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. Rams at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. Report: Mayfield, Landry, OBJ expected to play for Browns The Cleveland Browns are expected to have their top trio of offensive stars available when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, according to an ESPN report. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PIT-LINEUP, Field Level Media Jaguars: No new positives, game with Lions a go The Jacksonville Jaguars reported no new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning and will face the Detroit Lions as scheduled. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-DET-COVID-19, Field Level Media NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

---- NCAA FOOTBALL NC State QB Leary out 4-8 weeks North Carolina State announced that quarterback Devin Leary would miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a broken fibula on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NCST-LEARY, Field Level Media Arkansas LB Yurachek, son of AD, arrested Arkansas linebacker Jake Yurachek was arrested early Sunday morning by campus police and charged with drunk driving, possession of a fraudulent/altered identification and careless driving. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ARK-YURACHEK-ARREST, Field Level Media

---- GOLF PGA: CJ Cup Coverage of the fourth round of the CJ Cup. GOLF-PGA-CJCUP, Field Level Media Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Coverage of the third round from Virginia. GOLF-CHAMP-DOMINION, Field Level Media

---- SOCCER Sunday's MLS coverage: New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m. Orlando at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m. D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

----

TENNIS ATP recap A recap of the day's action on the ATP Tour at St. Petersburg, Russia; Cologne, Germany; Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

---- MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas , 2:30 p.m.

---- ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE: League of Legends World Championship -- Shanghai CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: CIS CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Fall Dota -- ESL One Germany 2020 CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America