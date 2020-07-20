Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:18 PM EDT on Sunday, July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:18 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - -

AUTO RACING

Coverage of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. AUTORACING-NAS-TEXAS, Field Level Media

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees' German not retiring, apologizes for cryptic posts New York Yankees suspended right-hander Domingo German offered an apology after he posted several cryptic Instagram posts implying he was retiring from baseball. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-GERMAN, Field Level Media

- -

Angels 3B Rendon (oblique) iffy for season opener Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is deemed questionable for the season opener as he deals with tightness in his oblique. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-RENDON, Field Level Media

- - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Air Force starting QB Hammond could miss season Air Force starting quarterback Donald Hammond III is no longer a "cadet in good standing" and could miss the upcoming season. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-AFA-HAMMOND, Field Level Media

- - - -

GOLF

Final round coverage from the Memorial Tournament Coverage from Sunday's final round at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. GOLF-PGA-MEMORIAL, Field Level Media

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Rare James trading card auctioned for $1.8M A rare LeBron James trading card sold for a whopping $1.8 million at auction on Saturday. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-CLE-JAMES-TRADING-CARD, Field Level Media

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NFL players voice concern over COVID-19 safety NFL players launched a coordinated Twitter blitz Sunday calling for the league to address their health and safety concerns before the start of training camp. FOOTBALL-NFL-WE-WANT-TO-PLAY, Field Level Media

- - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Crosby not on ice for practice after exiting scrimmage Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby did not take the ice for practice on Sunday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. HOCKEY-NHL-PIT-CROSBY, Field Level Media

- -

Report: Avalanche D Makar sits out practice Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar did not participate in practice on Sunday, one day after exiting a session with an undisclosed injury. HOCKEY-NHL-COL-MAKAR, Field Level Media

- - - -

SOCCER

MLS fines Atlanta United F Williams Atlanta United forward JJ Williams was fined an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner after receiving a red card Thursday night. SOCCER-MLS-ATL-WILLIAMS-FINED, Field Level Media

- -

MLS is Back Tournament game coverage: Chicago vs. San Jose, 8 p.m. ET Vancouver vs. Seattle, 10:30 p.m. ET

- -

Previews: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Monday New England vs. Toronto FC, 9 a.m. Tuesday

- - - -

ESPORTS

SUNDAY EVENT SCHEDULE ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) -- Summer Split Call of Duty League, Week 12 -- London "home" series CS:GO -- DreamHack Showdown Summer - Europe WePlay! Valorant Invitational Overwatch League, Week 24

- -

Team Adroit moves on from Bok ESPORTS-DOTA-ADROIT-BOK

- - - -