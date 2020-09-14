Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday:
- - - -
BASEBALL
Sunday game coverage:
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami (G1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego (G1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami (G2), ~4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego (G2), ~7:25 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
- -
Rays 1B Choi expected to miss rest of regular season
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is expected to miss the remainder of the season and perhaps a portion of the playoffs with a hamstring injury.
BASEBALL-MLB-TB-CHOI, Field Level Media
Phillies RHP Howard (shoulder stiffness) lands on IL
The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Spencer Howard on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to shoulder stiffness.
BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-HOWARD, Field Level Media
Reds RHP Gray placed on IL with back strain
The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right mid-back strain.
BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-GRAY, Field Level Media
MLB notebook
Wrapping up Sunday's headlines around Major League Baseball.
BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media
GOLF
Safeway Open
Coverage of the fourth round of the 2020 Safeway Open in Napa Valley, Calif.
GOLF-PGA-SAFEWAY, Field Level Media
LPGA ANA Inspiration
Sunday coverage of the ANA Inspiration from Rancho Mirage, Calif.
GOLF-LPGA-ANA, Field Level Media
Champions -- Sanford International
Sunday coverage of the Sanford International from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
GOLF-CHAMP-SANFORD-INTERNATIONAL, Field Level Media
NFL
NFL broadcasts have option to feature stadium-specific noise
If the crowd noise that television viewers hear Sunday coming from an empty NFL stadium sounds authentic, that's because it is.
FOOTBALL-NFL-BROADCASTS, Field Level Media
Reports: Saints entertained pursuit of Brady if Brees retired
The New Orleans Saints entertained interest in Tom Brady this offseason as fellow quarterback Drew Brees weighed his options, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-TB-BRADY-BREES, Field Level Media
Report: No positive tests for NFL players, coaches
All NFL players and coaches involved in Sunday games passed tests for COVID-19 and "should be good to go," pending a health check upon arrival at stadiums, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.
FOOTBALL-NFL-COVID-19, Field level Media
Eagles OT Johnson inactive for opener vs. Washington
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been ruled inactive for the team's season opener against the host Washington Football Team on Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-PHI-LANE-JOHNSON, Field Level Media
Lions WR Golladay, CB Okudah inactive vs. Bears
Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay and prize rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah have been ruled inactive for the Detroit Lions' season-opening game against the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-CHI-GOLLADAY, Field Level Media
Sunday's game coverage:
Raiders at Panthers, 1 p.m.
Eagles at Washington FT, 1 p.m.
Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m.
Jets at Bills, 1 p.m.
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Bears at Lions, 1 p.m.
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m.
Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m.
Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m.
Chargers at Bengals, 4:25 p.m.
Buccaneers at Saints, 4:25 p.m.
Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.
Cowboys at Rams, 8:20 p.m.
NFL notebook
News and notes from around the league Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media
BASKETBALL
NBA playoff schedule Sunday:
L.A. Clippers at Denver (G6), 1 p.m.
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup playoffs schedule Sunday:
East finals: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders (G4), 3 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open coverage
Recap of the ATP action at the U.S. Open.
TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media
AUTO RACING
Sunday's event coverage
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 2, 1 p.m.
WNBA
WNBA coverage Sunday:
Dallas at New York, noon
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Manning foundation endows scholarships at 6 HBCU campuses
Peyton Manning's foundation has created endowed scholarships at six Historically Black College and Universities.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MANNING-FOUNDATION-HBCU, Field Level Media
Army takes personal approach to find date for Saturday
Only in 2020. In a strange college football season, Army athletic director Mike Buddie tweeted a seemingly appropriate message on Sunday as he seeks to fill out his football team's schedule.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ARMY-GAME, Field Level Media
SOCCER
Sunday MLS matches:
Minnesota at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
ESPORTS
Sunday event schedule:
Overwatch League playoffs (Asian bracket)
PUBG Continental Series 2 - Asia Pacific
CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe
CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America
Overwatch League playoffs (North American bracket)
PUBG Continental Series 2 - Europe
Kim out as T1 coach after failure to qualify for Worlds
Jeong-soo "Kim" Kim is out as coach of T1 after the team failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship.
ESPORTS-LOL-KIM, Field Level Media
