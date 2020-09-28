Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:28 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:28 PM ET on Sunday:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Sunday's game coverage (all times Eastern): Texans at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bengals at Eagles, 1 p.m. 49ers at Giants, 1 p.m. Raiders at Patriots, 1 p.m. Titans at Vikings, 1 p.m. Washington at Browns, 1 p.m. Rams at Bills, 1 p.m. Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Jets at Colts, 4:05 p.m. Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Buccaneers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Packers at Saints, 8:20 p.m.

Report: Saints WR Thomas targets Week 4 return The New Orleans Saints are hoping to have star receiver Michael Thomas back on the field for their Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-THOMAS, Field Level Media

Bears-Falcons game on after COVID scare The Atlanta Falcons will host the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon as scheduled after a positive COVID-19 test for one of Atlanta's players on Friday put the game's status in doubt. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-CHI-COVID, Field level Media

Report: NFL probing Raiders over locker room access The NFL is investigating whether the Las Vegas Raiders violated locker room access protocol during their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-INVESTIGATION, Field Level Media

Report: Chargers QB Taylor out through Week 4 The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor through at least next week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-TAYLOR, Field Level Media

- - Falcons WR Jones inactive vs. Bears Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones will be inactive on Sunday as Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-JONES, Field Level Media

- - Washington rookie Chase Young (groin) out for game Chase Young suffered a groin injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and will not return to the game. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-YOUNG, Field Level Media

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: Oklahoma G Ndoma-Ogar opts out Oklahoma guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar opted out of the rest of the 2020 season, with the news coming after the No. 3 Sooners' stunning loss to Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OKLA-NDOMA-OGAR, Field Level Medi

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern): Detroit at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

- - Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke will not return as the manager of the Boston Red Sox for the 2021 season, the team announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-ROENICKE, Field Level Media

- - Braves activate veteran 3B Sandoval The Atlanta Braves activated third baseman Pablo Sandoval on Sunday in time for the postseason. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-SANDOVAL, Field Level Media

- - Red Sox clear LHP Rodriguez for some physical activity The Boston Red Sox have cleared left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to resume light physical activity following a heart condition that cost him the entire 2020 season. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-RODRIGUEZ, Field Level Media

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Coverage of Sunday's Game 6 Eastern Conference finals: East finals: Boston at Miami (G6), 7:30 p.m.

- - Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony gun, drug charges Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail on felony weapons and drug charges in Minneapolis, according to police records. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-BEASLEY, Field Level Media

WNBA

Coverage of Sunday's playoff games: Semifinal: Las Vegas at Connecticut (G4), 1 p.m. Semifinal: Seattle at Minnesota (G3), 3 p.m.

GOLF PGA Tour -- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

SOCCER

Sunday's MLS coverage: New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m. Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta United at Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

TENNIS ATP -- French Open WTA -- French Open

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

ESPORTS Coverage of Sunday events: League of Legends World Championship -- Shanghai CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America

