Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

01 Feb 2021 / 08:15 H.

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

    SMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m.

    Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.

    St. John's at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.

    NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.

    Rutgers at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington State at Washington, 8 p.m.

    Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern):

    Duke at Miami , 7 p.m.

    UCF at Memphis, preview only

    Previews of Tuesday Top 25 games (all times Eastern)

    Michigan State at No. 7 Iowa, TBD

    No. 2 Baylor at No. 5 Texas, 7 p.m.

    No. 11 West Virginia at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

    Penn State at No. 14 Wisconsin , 7 p.m.

    No. 18 Tennessee at Ole Miss, 7 p.m.

    Kansas State at No. 15 Kansas, 8 p.m.

    Kentucky at No. 12 Missouri , 9 p.m.

    No. 16 Florida State at Boston College , 9 p.m.

    No. 19 Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m.

    ----

    MLB Twins sign Andrelton Simmons to 1-year, $10.5M deal The Minnesota Twins signed free-agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-SIMMONS, Field Level Media

    ----

    NBA

    Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

    L.A. Clippers at New York, 1 p.m.

    Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern):

    Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

    Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

    Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

    Report: Celtics lose Marcus Smart to calf strain The Boston Celtics will be without guard Marcus Smart for 1-2 weeks after he suffered a Grade 1 left calf strain late in Saturday's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-SMART, Field Level Media

    ----

    NFL

    Sunday's event coverage: Pro Bowl activities, including Madden 21 event,

    Report: Giants sign C Jonotthan Harrison The New York Giants signed veteran center Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million, according to NFL Network. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-HARRISON, Field Level Media

    Steelers matriarch Patricia Rooney dies at 88 Patricia Rooney, the matriarch of the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away Saturday night at 88. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ROONEY-OBIT, Field Level Media

    ----

    NHL

    Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

    New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.

    Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

    Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

    Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

    Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern):

    Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

    Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

    ----

    GOLF

    Coverage of fourth round of PGA Tour -- Farmers Insurance Open

    ----

    SOCCER

    USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    ----

    TENNIS

    WTA Tour -- Two events in Melbourne, Australia

    ----

    ESPORTS

    CS:GO -- DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe Rocket League Championship Series X -- Winter Split NA Event 3

    CS:GO -- cs_summit 7

    CS:GO -- DreamHack Open January 2021: North America

    Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division

