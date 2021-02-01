Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

Feb 1 (Reuters) - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

SMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.

St. John's at Marquette, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at Washington, 8 p.m.

Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern):

Duke at Miami , 7 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, preview only

Previews of Tuesday Top 25 games (all times Eastern)

Michigan State at No. 7 Iowa, TBD

No. 2 Baylor at No. 5 Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 11 West Virginia at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Penn State at No. 14 Wisconsin , 7 p.m.

No. 18 Tennessee at Ole Miss, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at No. 15 Kansas, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at No. 12 Missouri , 9 p.m.

No. 16 Florida State at Boston College , 9 p.m.

No. 19 Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m.

----

MLB Twins sign Andrelton Simmons to 1-year, $10.5M deal The Minnesota Twins signed free-agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-SIMMONS, Field Level Media

----

NBA

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

L.A. Clippers at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern):

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

Report: Celtics lose Marcus Smart to calf strain The Boston Celtics will be without guard Marcus Smart for 1-2 weeks after he suffered a Grade 1 left calf strain late in Saturday's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-SMART, Field Level Media

----

NFL

Sunday's event coverage: Pro Bowl activities, including Madden 21 event,

Report: Giants sign C Jonotthan Harrison The New York Giants signed veteran center Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million, according to NFL Network. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-HARRISON, Field Level Media

Steelers matriarch Patricia Rooney dies at 88 Patricia Rooney, the matriarch of the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away Saturday night at 88. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ROONEY-OBIT, Field Level Media

----

NHL

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern):

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Previews of Monday games (all times Eastern):

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

----

GOLF

Coverage of fourth round of PGA Tour -- Farmers Insurance Open

----

SOCCER

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

----

TENNIS

WTA Tour -- Two events in Melbourne, Australia

----

ESPORTS

CS:GO -- DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe Rocket League Championship Series X -- Winter Split NA Event 3

CS:GO -- cs_summit 7

CS:GO -- DreamHack Open January 2021: North America

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division