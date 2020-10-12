Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Sunday's game coverage (all times ET):

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Jets, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.

Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m.

Dolphins at 49ers, 1 p.m.

Colts at Browns, 4:25 p.m.

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Vikings at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m.

Patriots-Broncos postponed after positive test The NFL postponed Monday night's scheduled game between New England and the Denver Broncos after a third Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19 during Saturday's testing. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-DEN-COVID-19, Field Level Media

Titans shut down facility after another positive test One day after resuming activity, the Tennessee Titans shut down team facilities on Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test for a staff member, the team announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-COVID-19, Field Level Media

Falcons WR Jones (hamstring) ruled out vs. Panthers Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to a lingering hamstring injury that kept him out of practice this week.

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers at Miami (G6), 7:30 p.m.

Lakers' Green: Death threats followed missed shot Lakers guard Danny Green revealed Sunday that he and his fiancee received death threats after he missed a shot that could have returned the NBA title to Los Angeles. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-GREEN, Field Level Media

SOCCER

Sunday's MLS coverage:

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting K.C., 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour -- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Coverage of the fourth round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. GOLF-PGA-SHRINERS, Field Level Media

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Coverage of the fourth round of the Women's PGA Championship. GOLF-LPGA-CHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media

SAS Championship at Cary, N.C. Coverage of the third round of the CHAMPIONS event GOLF-CHAMP-SAS-CHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media

BASEBALL

ALCS: Astros at Rays (G1), 7:37 p.m.

MLB notebook Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

Nelson, Reynolds named LCS crew chiefs Jeff Nelson and Jim Reynolds will serves as the umpiring crew chiefs for the 2020 League Championship Series, Major League Baseball announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CREW-CHIEFS, Field Level Media

HOCKEY

Capitals sign F Carr to two-way deal The Washington Capitals have signed forward Daniel Carr to a one-year deal, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-CARR, Field Level Media

Avs trade F Greer for Isles D Burroughs The Colorado Avalanche picked up defenseman Kyle Burroughs in a trade with the New York Islanders, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-COL-NYJ-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - Red Wings reach two-year deal with F Namestnikov The Detroit Red Wings and free-agent center Vladislav Namestnikov agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NFL-DET-NAMESTNIKOV, Field Level Media

Stars C Faksa signs five-year, $16.25M contract Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa signed a five-year, $16.25 million contract, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-DAL-FASKA, Field Level Media

NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL as free agency continues. HOCKEY-NHL, Field Level Media

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte , 2:30 p.m.

Hamilton ties Schumacher with 91st Formula One win Lewis Hamilton won his 91st Formula One career race on Sunday, tying the all-time record of Michael Schumacher. AUTORACIND-F1-HAMILTON, Field Level Media

TENNIS

Nadal wins French Open, ties Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles Rafael Nadal defeated rival Novak Djokovic in three sets to win his 13th French Open on Sunday and tie Roger Federer for most Grand Slam titles ever with 20. TENNIS-ATP-FRENCH-OPEN, Field Level Media

ESPORTS

Event coverage:

League of Legends World Championship -- Shanghai CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Europe Dota -- ESL One Germany 2020 CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America

