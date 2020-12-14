Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:42 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:42 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - - FOOTBALL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Texans at Bears, 1 p.m. Cowboys at Bengals, 1 p.m. Chiefs at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Cardinals at Giants , 1 p.m. Vikings at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m. Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Packers at Lions, 4:25 p.m. Falcons at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Saints at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. Washington FT at San Francisco at Glendale, 4:25 p.m. Steelers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. --

Chargers activate RB Jackson from injured reserve The Los Angeles Chargers activated running back Justin Jackson from injured reserve on Sunday, just over a month after he was sidelined with a knee injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-lLAC-JACKSON, Field Level Media --

Report: Saints won't push for Brees to return vs. Chiefs The New Orleans Saints have given no indication as to when quarterback Drew Brees will return to the lineup, but the team won't rush the 41-year-old back, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-BREES, Field Level Media --

Colts to place rookie LB Glasgow on reserve/COVID-19 list Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Jordan Glasgow will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sit out against the host Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-GLASGOW-CAMPBELL, Field Level Media --

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ----

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Illinois fires Smith after five seasons Illinois fired football coach Lovie Smith after five seasons, the school announced Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ILL-SMITH-FIRED, Field Level Media --

Pac-12 schedules title game, readies stand-ins The Pac-12 announced next weekend's season-ending football schedule on Sunday -- and it includes a 2020 twist. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-PAC-12, Field Level Media ----

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Oakland at No. 4 Michigan State, noon ET North Alabama at Indiana, noon ET No. 19 Richmond at No. 11 West Virginia, 1 pm ET Northern Illinois at No. 3 Iowa, 2 pm ET Penn State at Michigan, 2 pm ET Miss Valley State at Vanderbilt, 2 pm ET San Francisco at Cal, 3 pm ET No. 25 Arizona State at Grand Canyon, 4 pm ET Cleveland State at No. 22 Ohio State, 4 pm ET Portland State at Washington State, 5 pm ET St. John's at Georgetown, 7:30 pm ET Stanford at USC, 9:30 pm ET --

Gators' Johnson remains in critical but stable condition Florida star forward Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee hospital following a scary collapse during Saturday's loss to Florida State. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-FLA-JOHNSON, Field Level Media --

Northwestern-SIU Edwardsville off after positive COVID test Northwestern's home game against SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday was canceled due to a positive COVID test in the opponents' program. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-NW-SIEU-CANCELLATION, Field Level Media ----

HOCKEY

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Former Avalanche president, GM Lacroix dies Former Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche president and general manager Pierre Lacroix has died at the age of 72, the franchise announced on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-COL-LACROIX, Field Level Media ----

GOLF

US Women's Open

Coverage of the fourth round of the 2020 US Women's Open in rainy Houston. GOLF-LPGA-USOPEN, Field Level Media --

PGA Tour -- QBE Shootout

Coverage of the third round of the team event from Naples, Fla. GOLF-PGA-QBE-SHOOTOUT, Field Level Media --

Westwood claims Race to Dubai title; Reed third Englishman Lee Westwood finished in second place at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, sealing his third career Race to Dubai win as season's the top player on the European Tour. GOLF-EPGA-WESTWOOD, Field Level Media ----

ESPORTS

Event coverage: CS:GO -- DreamHack Open December Dota -- Epic League CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Fall Finals

----

News:

Extra Salt sign former Cloud9 players, coach ESPORTS-CSGO-EXTRA-SALT, Field Level Media

----