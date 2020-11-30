SEARCH
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 29

30 Nov 2020 / 04:07 H.

    Nov 29 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday:

    NFL

    Sunday's game coverage (all times ET):

    Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m.

    Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m.

    Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m.

    Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m.

    Panthers at Vikings, 1 p.m.

    Cardinals at Patriots, 1 p.m.

    Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

    Titans at Colts, 1 p.m.

    49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m.

    Saints at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

    Chiefs at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

    Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m.

    Report: Ravens TE Andrews among 22 on COVID list

    The Baltimore Ravens had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, making it seven straight days with at least one positive test for the franchise, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-COVID-19, Field level Media

    Report: Saints fined $500K for Week 9 celebration

    The New Orleans Saints reportedly will pay a hefty price for celebrating a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-COVID-19, Field Level Media

    Broncos activate rookie Hinton to play QB

    The Broncos elevated rookie Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday morning, allowing the quarterback turned wide receiver to play QB for Denver against the New Orleans Saints.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-HINTON, Field Level Media

    Browns' coach to make history against Jaguars The glass ceiling in football will be shattered for a second day in a row on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns face the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BROWNSON, Field Level Media

    NFL notebook

    News and notes from around the league.

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    Sunday's game coverage:

    UMass Lowell at No. 23 Ohio State, Noon

    Richmond at No. 10 Kentucky, 1 p.m.

    Arkansas Pine Bluff at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

    Tulsa vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Florida A&M at Georgia, 2 p.m.

    Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 2 p.m.

    New Orleans at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

    TCU vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

    Houston Baptist at No. 18 Arizona State, 4 p.m.

    Hofstra at No. 24 Rutgers, 4 p.m.

    North Dakota State at No. 11 Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

    No. 17 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

    Oakland at No. 25 Michigan , 6 p.m.

    North Florida at Miami, 6 p.m.

    Prairie View A&M at Louisville, 6 p.m.

    No. 2 Baylor vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

    South Florida vs. Virginia Tech , 8 p.m.

    College basketball previews:

    No. 19 Texas vs. Davidson

    Indiana vs. Providence

    St. John's vs. Boston College

    No. 16 North Carolina vs. UNLV

    William & Mary at NC State

    Auburn at UCF

    Eastern Kentucky at Xavier

    Texas A&M Corpus Christi at SMU

    UMKC at Kansas State

    Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

    Southeastern Louisiana at LSU

    Texas State at Mississippi State

    Nicholls at Cal

    Iona at Seton Hall

    Long Beach State at No. 22 UCLA

    Stanford at Alabama

    MLS

    Sunday's game coverage:

    New England at Orlando, 3 p.m.

    Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m.

    SOCCER

    USMNT to play El Salvador next month

    The U.S. Men's National Team will meet El Salvador in a friendly on Dec. 9, U.S. Soccer announced Sunday. SOCCER

    FRIENDLY-USMNT, Field Level Media

    MLB

    Former Phillies 'Whiz Kids' pitcher Miller dies at 94

    Bob Miller, who was a key piece of the Philadelphia Phillies' 1950 "Whiz Kids" team as a rookie, died on Friday at 94.

    BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-MILLER-OBIT, Field Level Media

    ESPORTS

    Events

    CS:GO -- DreamHack Open November

    CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

    Dota -- Epic League

