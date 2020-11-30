Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday:

NFL

Sunday's game coverage (all times ET):

Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m.

Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m.

Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m.

Panthers at Vikings, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m.

49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Saints at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Report: Ravens TE Andrews among 22 on COVID list

The Baltimore Ravens had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, making it seven straight days with at least one positive test for the franchise, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-COVID-19, Field level Media

Report: Saints fined $500K for Week 9 celebration

The New Orleans Saints reportedly will pay a hefty price for celebrating a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-COVID-19, Field Level Media

Broncos activate rookie Hinton to play QB

The Broncos elevated rookie Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday morning, allowing the quarterback turned wide receiver to play QB for Denver against the New Orleans Saints.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-HINTON, Field Level Media

Browns' coach to make history against Jaguars The glass ceiling in football will be shattered for a second day in a row on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns face the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BROWNSON, Field Level Media

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's game coverage:

UMass Lowell at No. 23 Ohio State, Noon

Richmond at No. 10 Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Pine Bluff at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

Tulsa vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

TCU vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at No. 18 Arizona State, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at No. 24 Rutgers, 4 p.m.

North Dakota State at No. 11 Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

No. 17 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland at No. 25 Michigan , 6 p.m.

North Florida at Miami, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Louisville, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

South Florida vs. Virginia Tech , 8 p.m.

MLS

Sunday's game coverage:

New England at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

USMNT to play El Salvador next month

The U.S. Men's National Team will meet El Salvador in a friendly on Dec. 9, U.S. Soccer announced Sunday. SOCCER

FRIENDLY-USMNT, Field Level Media

MLB

Former Phillies 'Whiz Kids' pitcher Miller dies at 94

Bob Miller, who was a key piece of the Philadelphia Phillies' 1950 "Whiz Kids" team as a rookie, died on Friday at 94.

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-MILLER-OBIT, Field Level Media

ESPORTS

Events

CS:GO -- DreamHack Open November

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Dota -- Epic League

