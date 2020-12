Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate vote on spending could slip to Friday, Pelosi suggests longer COVID-19 timeline

A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the government running is likely to slip to the Friday deadline, a leading Republican said, as a top Democrat suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas. The Democratic-majority House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the one-week stopgap measure to extend current government funding levels until Dec. 18.

U.S. household wealth, cash balances, rose through September despite pandemic

The wealth of U.S. households hit a record $123.5 trillion in September as rising stock market and home values and an accumulating buffer of cash defied expectations of a pandemic-related crash in household finances, according to new data from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday. The Fed's latest report on U.S. household, business and government financial accounts covers the period from July through September, and thus looks backwards during a period of potential volatility for family balance sheets.

Probe of Biden's son places new scrutiny on U.S. attorney general pick

A newly revealed federal criminal probe into the business dealings of Joe Biden's son Hunter will complicate the president-elect's selection of a new U.S. attorney general, former Justice Department officials and legal experts said. Hunter Biden disclosed on Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. Media outlets have reported that the issues stem from his work in countries including China.

Illinois man found guilty in 2017 bombing of Somali mosque in Minnesota

An Illinois man has been convicted of the 2017 bombing of a mosque outside of Minneapolis that shook the community of Somali immigrants it serves but caused no injuries, federal prosecutors said. After a five-week trial, a jury found Michael Hari, 49, guilty on Wednesday of five federal charges related to the pipe bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, while worshipers were in the building for morning prayers, they said.

Bernard Madoff victims receiving more money, 12 years after his arrest

Overseers of two programs to compensate victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme have announced $679 million of new payouts, ahead of Friday's 12th anniversary of the now-imprisoned swindler's arrest. The U.S. Department of Justice said that on Thursday it began paying out approximately $488 million to help individuals, schools, charities, pension plans and other recoup their losses.

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Biden's election victory, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. "What Texas is doing in this proceeding is to ask this court to reconsider a mass of baseless claims about problems with the election that have already been considered, and rejected, by this court and other courts," Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general, wrote in a filing to the nine justices.

U.S. COVID-19 deaths smash daily record, spurring pleas to trim back Christmas

The daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wednesday, pushing up the U.S. total since the start of the pandemic to 289,740. A record 106,219 people were hospitalized with the highly infectious disease, threatening to overwhelm many healthcare systems.

U.S. election year shaped by pandemic and Trump's defiance

The U.S. presidential election was defined at first by a paralyzing coronavirus pandemic that upended traditional campaigning and then by President Donald Trump's frenzied but failing efforts to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The pandemic – and Trump's handling of it – proved to be a big reason why Trump lost. A majority of Americans believed he didn't take the outbreak seriously enough. He flouted safety protocols and insisted the country return to normal as the economy ground to a halt. More than 286,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the United States, by far the worst hit country.

U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back authorizing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19. The FDA is widely expected to authorize the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, for emergency use in the United States within days. Distribution and inoculations are expected to begin almost immediately thereafter.

Vice President-elect Harris' husband to join Georgetown Law faculty

Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will join the faculty at Georgetown Law, the school said on Thursday, a new job for the business lawyer who will become the United States' first-ever second gentleman. Emhoff said shortly after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November's presidential election that he would leave his job at powerhouse law firm DLA Piper to focus on supporting the incoming Biden administration ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.