Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump loyalist Loeffler's attacks on pastor Warnock risk suburban votes in Georgia's U.S. Senate race

Beau Davis, a 33-year-old security specialist from the Atlanta suburbs, is the kind of voter Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue may need to win runoff elections next month that will determine the balance of power in Washington. But Davis, an independent who has voted twice for President Donald Trump, isn't sure he will vote on Jan. 5. He dislikes Trump loyalist Loeffler's campaign attacks on her Democratic opponent, the Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Black pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

Kia recalls 295,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks

Kia Motors Corp said on Saturday it is recalling 295,000 U.S. vehicles for engine fire risks. The Korean automaker said the recall covers some 2012-2013 model year Sorento, 2012-2015 Forte and Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, 2014-2015 Soul, and 2012 Sportage vehicles because an engine compartment fire can occur while driving.

U.S. CDC reports 280,135 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 14,462,527 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 206,992 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,310 to 280,135. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 5 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3giPtwA)

Directed radio frequency plausible cause of 'Havana syndrome,' U.S. government report finds

"Directed" radio frequency is the most plausible explanation for mysterious symptoms experienced by diplomats stationed in U.S. embassies in Havana and elsewhere, a U.S. government report said on Saturday. The symptoms appear "to be consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy," said the report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering.

Trump keeps up false claims of widespread fraud at Georgia rally for U.S. senators

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat. In his first rally appearance since he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential contest, Trump urged the crowd to vote for Republican candidates in the Georgia runoff election on Jan. 5 despite his unsubstantiated claims of significant electoral fraud in the state.

U.S. states scramble to curb COVID-19 without national leadership

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, expressed frustration on Sunday over the mixed messages coming from the Trump administration that are reflected in some Americans' perception about masks, social distancing and superspreader events.

U.S. government ordered to reinstate protections for 'Dreamers'

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration, a judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to reopen to first-time applicants a program that protects from deportation and grants work permits to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who live in the United States unlawfully after arriving as children. The action by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn centered on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama in 2012. The Supreme Court in June blocked Trump's 2017 bid to end DACA. His administration, however, continued its policy of not accepting new applications for the program.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani positive for COVID-19 after wave of travel challenging election results

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after the former New York mayor's cross-country efforts to persuade Republican state lawmakers to help reverse the president's election defeat.

The 76-year-old Giuliani is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.

Georgia Republican Loeffler faces Warnock ahead of election that will set U.S. Senate control

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler faces off with Democratic challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday in what is likely to be their final debate before two Georgia runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Senator David Perdue, the other Georgia Republican fighting to hold his seat on Jan. 5, opted out of debating Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff again, leaving his rival alone on stage on Sunday.

Biden urges broad action on coronavirus aid after 'grim' jobs report

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, and urged the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January. "If we don't act now, the future will be very bleak. Americans need help and they need it now. And they need more to come early next year," said Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.