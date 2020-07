Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Black cops say discrimination, nepotism behind U.S. police race gap

Thomas Boone has spent 22 years as a police officer in Prince George's County, Maryland, a predominantly Black suburb of Washington, proudly wearing his uniform and driving his patrol car to coach kids' football and basketball teams. Some of those athletes are now 18 to 20 years old, including his own son. They might have pursued careers in law enforcement, Boone believes, but the death of George Floyd has made that less likely due to the anger directed at police, particularly in Black communities

White House says economy 'roaring back,' touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soar

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well both in the battle against coronavirus and in efforts to get the U.S. economy moving again despite several days of record spikes in new cases. Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.

The world's largest Confederate Monument faces renewed calls for removal

Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial, a nine-story-high bas-relief sculpture carved into a sprawling rock face northeast of Atlanta, is perhaps the South's most audacious monument to its pro-slavery legacy still intact. Despite long-standing demands for the removal of what many consider a shrine to racism, the giant depiction of three Confederate heroes on horseback still towers ominously over the Georgia countryside, protected by state law.

Texas Republicans to host in-person convention despite coronavirus surge

The Executive Committee of the Texas Republican Party voted on Thursday to push ahead and have their state convention in person this month despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Houston, where it will take place. The committee voted 40 to 20 to host the meeting that about 6,000 people are expected to attend in Houston's George R. Brown convention center in just over two weeks.

Chicago to quarantine all arrivals from U.S. states with COVID-19 surges

Chicago will quarantine for 14 days all arrivals from U.S. states where coronavirus cases are surging, its Public Health Commissioner said late on Thursday, as the country reported a record number of new infections. Allison Arwady said the directive will take effect on Monday.

Many Americans' July 4 celebrations go virtual as COVID-19 cases surge

On a holiday weekend that would typically draw crowds to watch fireworks, march in parades and wave the red, white and blue, many Americans kicked off Independence Day exactly where they have been for months: at home. The holiday marking the country's 244 years of independence comes four days into a month when at least eight states have seen record daily increases in coronavirus cases, leading several governors to toughen social distancing measures and urge people to celebrate from home.

Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality. "Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back," Trump said. "These are historic numbers."

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an absentee ballot, and it requires that ballot to be returned along with the signature of two witnesses or a notary.

Trump visits Mount Rushmore amid controversy, coronavirus concerns

President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and criticism from Native Americans about the visit. Trump will view a fireworks display with thousands of people at the South Dakota landmark, which depicts the images of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump again hails U.S. COVID-19 testing as cases rise by record levels

President Donald Trump, yet again, hailed the United States' coronavirus testing as COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 55,000 on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic. A surge in coronavirus cases over the past week has put Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and led several governors to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.