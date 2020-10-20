Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on airplanes, trains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a "strong recommendation" that all passengers and employees on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles should wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The interim guidance also calls for facial coverings at transportation hubs like airports and train stations.

Time's up: After a reprieve, a wave of evictions expected across U.S.

On Sept. 1, U.S. health officials announced they would suspend evictions across the United States to help stem further spread of the novel coronavirus. That was three days too late for Latrise Bean.

Floridians line up to cast ballots as early voting approaches 30 million mark

Florida voters lined up outside polling places on Monday on the first day of early voting in the battleground state, as nearly 30 million Americans have already cast their ballots in November's presidential election. Republican President Donald Trump, running out of time to change the dynamics of a race that he appears to be losing, campaigned in Arizona on Monday amid signs that Democrats were leading the surge in early voting.

Montana federal prosecutor warns of dangers of pot legalization ahead of vote

Montana's top federal prosecutor is urging voters to tread carefully before voting to legalize recreational marijuana, taking the unusual step of jumping into a political debate about a ballot initiative in the weeks before the election. In an op-ed published in several newspapers in recent days and posted on the Justice Department's website on Monday, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme told voters they should "review in detail" a pair of ballot initiatives that would legalize cannabis for adults ages 21 and older, warning that marijuana is addictive, could lead to more traffic accidents and could even "increase the risk of severe complications from COVID-19."

Trump administration says Obamacare plan premiums 2% lower in 2021

Premiums for an average health insurance plan under the Affordable Care Act has dropped by 2% for the 2021 coverage year, according to a report released by the Trump administration, which is seeking to invalidate the 2010 healthcare law. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Monday said the trend of lower premiums and increased issuer participation for HealthCare.gov, a health insurance exchange website under the United States federal government, will continue in 2021.

Wisconsin judge reimposes COVID restrictions as U.S. nursing homes sound alarm

As Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, a judge on Monday reinstated an order by the administration of Governor Tony Evers limiting the size of indoor public gatherings at bars, restaurants and other venues. The Democratic governor's emergency directive to stem new COVID-19 infections in the state put a 25% capacity limit on the number of people who may gather indoors until Nov. 6. It was challenged in court by bar owners and others shortly after it was issued on Oct. 6, and blocked by a judge on Oct. 14.

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see Maxwell's 418-page deposition, which was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

California says it will independently review coronavirus vaccine

A California panel of experts will independently review the safety of new coronavirus vaccines and initial plans for distribution, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. The 11-person panel specializing in topics such as epidemiology, biostatistics, and infectious disease will review any vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration before it is distributed to state residents, Newsom told a news conference.

In 2016, Trump won these Rust Belt counties on the economy. In 2020, he might lose them over coronavirus

Tanya Wojciak, a lifelong Republican and suburban mom from northeast Ohio, is the kind of battleground state voter President Donald Trump can't afford to lose - but already has. She is angry at Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis that has killed more than 219,000 Americans, the largest death toll of any country. She lost a friend to COVID-19 in April.

U.S. Supreme court rejects Republican bid to limit mail-in voting in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed an extension of the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 3 election, declining a Republican request to block a lower court's ruling that gave voters more time. The justices, divided 4-4, left in place a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in favor of state Democrats that had extended the deadline for state election officials to receive mail-in ballots postmarked by the evening of Election Day until three days afterward.