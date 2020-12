Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York City restaurants lose indoor dining as infection rate rises

New York City's restaurants must stop serving meals indoors on Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate for the virus rises in the densely populated metropolis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. The governor acknowledged that indoor dining accounts for only a fraction of the city's new cases, but said he was concerned about an "Rt 1.3" transmission rate, meaning that one infected person transmits it to 1.3 others.

Explainer: U.S. has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine - when will I get it?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE , making it available for emergency use to patients aged 16 and older. In clinical trials, the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing illness and showed no short-term safety issues.

Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained

A car plowed into a crowd of about 50 people at a protest that spilled into the streets of Manhattan on Friday afternoon, injuring several people, according to New York City police and local news media reports. The woman behind the wheel of the BMW sedan was detained for questioning by law enforcement, the New York City Police Department said. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at the corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue in the Murray Hill neighborhood adjacent to Midtown Manhattan, police said.

Hundreds march in Ohio capital over police shooting of Black man

Hundreds of protesters rallied on Friday evening in downtown Columbus, Ohio, demanding justice and transparency from investigations into the killing last week of a young Black man shot by a sheriff's deputy outside his home. The crowd, shown in footage broadcast by local news outlets and on social media, marched downtown toward the Ohio statehouse chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police."

U.S. Supreme Court swiftly ends Trump-backed Texas bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a likely fatal blow in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The decision allows the U.S. Electoral College to press ahead with a meeting on Monday, where it is expected to formally cast its votes and make Biden's victory official.

U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United States said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in a country where the pandemic has killed more than 295,000 people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, which was shown to be 95% effective in preventing the disease in a late-stage trial. It said the vaccine can be given to people aged 16 and older.

Pro-Trump groups to march and pray to protest president's election loss

Conservative groups that allege without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election from Donald Trump plan protests nationwide on Saturday, including a Washington rally headlined by Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Organizers Stop The Steal, which is linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged supporters to turn out to "Jericho Marches" and prayer rallies. These are planned at Washington's National Mall and in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, where Trump's campaign has questioned vote counts.

Volunteer sleuths crack 'Zodiac' serial killer's coded message

A team of volunteer codebreakers has cracked a mysterious cipher sent more than 50 years ago to a newspaper by the San Francisco serial killer who called himself the Zodiac, the FBI said on Friday. The Zodiac Killer - who was never caught - shot or stabbed seven people in the San Francisco Bay Area over the course of about year in 1968 and 1969, killing all but two of them. During his murderous spree, he sent a series of terrifying letters to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper.

U.S. readies COVID-19 inoculation rollout as regulators OK first vaccine

U.S. health authorities, shipping services and hospitals stood ready on Friday to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension, as federal regulators granted emergency approval to the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Last-minute preparations for the vaccine rollout came as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 300,000 to date, capping weeks of ominously surging infections and hospitalizations that have strained healthcare systems to their limits.

U.S. court dismisses lawsuit that had challenged social media executive order

A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit on Friday brought by a tech group that had asked the federal court to declare invalid a presidential executive order aimed at weakening a law that protects social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. Judge Trevor McFadden, in dismissing the case, said that the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), which is funded by Facebook, Google and Twitter, had no standing to oppose the executive order because it was not directed at the group but instructed federal agencies like the Federal Communications Commission to move toward potential rule- or law-making.