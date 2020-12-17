Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. lawmakers press prison authorities on inmate COVID-19 vaccination plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than two dozen members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday called on federal prison and health officials for details about how inmates will be vaccinated for COVID-19, questioning whether the most vulnerable prisoners will have priority access. In a letter to Federal Bureau of Prisons director Michael Carvajal and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Dr. Robert Redfield, 26 lawmakers, led by Democratic Representative Bobby Scott, expressed concerns about the prison system's existing plan for vaccine distribution.

Daily U.S. COVID-19 deaths again top 3,000 as officials scurry to distribute vaccine

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as Congress made progress toward approving a long-awaited financial relief package and the country's expanding vaccination program offered a measure of hope. The death toll of 3,102 on Tuesday, the third highest total since the pandemic began, lifted the cumulative number of U.S. fatalities to 304,187, according to a Reuters tally. The case load of 16.7 million infections represented roughly 5% of the U.S. population.

California woman admits scam to obtain $500,000 in COVID-19 benefits

A Southern California woman who prosecutors say obtained more than $500,000 in COVID-19 benefits using stolen Social Security numbers and other personal information pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a federal criminal charge. Cara Marie Kirk-Connell, 32, admitted in a plea agreement to purchasing stolen identities through the "dark web" and watching YouTube videos on how to file fraudulent unemployment claims, prosecutors said.

U.S. hospitals try 'MAb squads,' infusion sites to boost use of COVID-19 antibody drugs

U.S. hospitals have been slow to embrace COVID-19 antibody drugs from Eli Lilly and Co and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc that have been authorized to reduce the risk of hospitalization, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Demand for the therapies, which are given as a one-time intravenous infusion, has been "disappointing," and hospitals should be using them more, Operation Warp Speed chief advisor Dr. Moncef Slaoui said on a conference call. The government program is distributing and allocating the drugs.

Special Report-As more women fill America's jails, medical tragedies mount

By the time anyone at the Milwaukee County Jail noticed Shade Swayzer had given birth alone in a filthy cell, her baby was dead. Swayzer had arrived a week earlier, on July 6, 2016, picked up after a dispute with a hotel clerk and charged with disorderly conduct and a parole violation from an old burglary conviction. She was clearly pregnant, just a few weeks from her due date, and police had her evaluated at a hospital before bringing her to jail. The fetus was deemed active and healthy, and Swayzer cleared for detention.

Biden introduces Buttigieg as transportation chief in 'historic' U.S. Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden touted the diversity of his incoming administration as he introduced former rival Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday as his choice for U.S. transportation secretary to take the lead in upgrading America's aging infrastructure. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate if he is approved.

Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday. Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

Alaskan has allergic reaction after getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

An Alaskan health worker had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, but is now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday. The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot on Tuesday, was similar to two cases reported last week in Britain.

Exclusive: Successor to exiting U.S. attorney general Barr won't say if he will name special counsels

Incoming acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen declined to say on Wednesday whether he would name special counsels to investigate President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud or the tax issues of President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter. Rosen, who is set to take over when William Barr steps down on Dec. 23, told Reuters in an interview at the Justice Department that he would continue "to do things on the merits and to do things on the basis of the law and the facts."

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues, U.S. officials say

The first days of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine rollout have seen unexpected hitches including some vaccines being stored at excessively cold temperatures and Pfizer reporting potential challenges in its vaccine production, U.S. officials said on a Wednesday press call. At least two trays of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in California needed to be replaced after their storage temperatures dipped below minus 80 Celsius (minus 112 Fahrenheit), U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on the call. Pfizer's vaccines, made with partner BioNTech SE, are supposed to be kept at around minus 70C.