Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Police ignored George Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea: transcript

The former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck and Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released transcript of police body camera footage. The death of Floyd, a Black man, in police custody on May 25 led to anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality across the United States and around the world with protesters calling for racial equality and police reforms.

Special Report: With 'judges judging judges,' rogues on the bench have little to fear

District Court Judge Curtis DeLapp was renowned for his hair-trigger temper. Mispronounce his name, come to court a few seconds late, fail to rise as quickly as he'd like – no slight was too small to set him off. For almost a dozen years, DeLapp used his power to terrify people who appeared before him, pressing contempt charges against defense attorneys, prosecutors and even a prospective juror who brought children to court when she couldn't find daycare, court records show.

Prominent plaintiffs' firms sought government bailout to stay afloat

Several prominent plaintiffs' law firms, known for striking large settlements with companies like German carmaker Volkswagen AG and Equifax Inc, were approved for loans that totaled tens of millions of dollars in government aid meant to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. San Francisco-based Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, which has 100 lawyers and bills itself on its website as "among the largest law firms in the United States that only represent plaintiffs" was approved to receive between $2 million and $5 million under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration.

Worsening U.S. outbreak prompts tough actions as new coronavirus cases hit record

New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as newly confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases soared to a daily global record. Officials in New Jersey and New York, the hardest-hit states at the outset of the U.S. outbreak, are trying to preserve progress in curtailing spread of the virus in the face of a resurgence elsewhere across the country, especially the South and West.

Trump says 'may cut off funding' if U.S. schools do not open

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been pushing states to open American schools in the fall, on Wednesday threatened to cut off federal funding to those that did not open. "The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!" Trump said on Twitter, pointing to schools reopening in some European countries with no problems.

Explainer: Why is the new U.S. policy for international students causing backlash from colleges?

The administration of President Donald Trump issued new rules this week that could force tens of thousands of international students to leave the United States if their schools hold all classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic, causing panic among colleges and foreign students. Two of the country's most elite universities, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), sued to try to stop the rule, and the attorney general of Massachusetts, which is home to both schools and numerous other colleges and universities, signaled her state was likely to bring a legal challenge as well.

New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police

New York Attorney General Letitia James recommended that New York City's mayor give up sole control over the city police commissioner's hiring, in a preliminary report released on Wednesday on her investigation into the policing of recent protests. She urged the creation of a commission with representatives from the mayor, City Council, public advocate and comptroller who would oversee hiring and promotion of senior New York Police Department officials. The commission would have final say on the department's budget and officer discipline.

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake, authorities say

Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show "Glee," was missing feared drowned on Wednesday at Lake Piru, California, authorities said. Ventura County Sheriff's office said late on Wednesday it had identified the missing person as Naya Rivera and a search and rescue operation would continue in the morning.

Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa may have contributed to COVID-19 spike: health official

A controversial campaign rally held by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month likely contributed to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases there, a top local health official said on Wednesday. Tulsa has confirmed hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, said Dr. Bruce Dart, health director for the city and county.

U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to conceal his financial records

The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on whether Democratic-led congressional committees and a New York City prosecutor can get hold of President Donald Trump's financial records, including his tax returns, that he has tenaciously sought to keep secret. The high court will issue the final rulings of its current term, which began last October. They include three cases focused on Trump lawsuits intended to block subpoenas issued to third parties - not the Republican president himself - to hand over his financial records. The rulings are expected shortly after 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).