Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Republican donations surge despite corporate boycott after Capitol riots

Right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, dozens of U.S. companies announced they would halt political donations to the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn Donald Trump's presidential election loss. Two months later, there is little sign that the corporate revolt has done any real damage to Republican fundraising. If anything, the biggest backers of Trump's false election-fraud narrative - such as Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene - have been rewarded with a flood of grassroots donations, more than offsetting the loss of corporate money. And contributions from both small donors and rich individuals looking to fight the Democratic agenda have poured into the party's fundraising apparatus.

Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump name in fundraising appeals

The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week. The letter sent by lawyers for Trump on Friday to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign had ramped up tension between the two camps as Trump seeks to preserve his political viability post-election.

Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame along with eight other women including former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year. The National Women's Hall of Fame named the members of its Class of 2021 set to be inducted on Oct. 2 on Monday.

Second Texas utility commissioner exits amid power outage fallout

A second commissioner of the Texas utilities regulator resigned on Monday, in continued fallout from a weather-driven crisis in the state's power market. Commissioner Shelly Botkin resigned effective immediately, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said. Her departure came a week after DeAnn Walker resigned as the regulator's chair amid criticism of the PUC'S handling of a deadly blackout during a mid-February freeze.

South Dakota lawmakers vote to halt impeachment against attorney general

The South Dakota House of Representatives voted on Monday to halt impeachment proceedings against the state attorney general over his conduct in a fatal car crash last year while he still faces unresolved criminal charges from the accident. The lawmakers voted 57-11 vote to suspend further impeachment action against the state's top law enforcement official, Republican Jason Ravnsborg. The move marks a sharp turnaround after both Democratic and Republican politicians had called for his ouster.

Minneapolis judge hopes to start jury selection in trial over George Floyd death

A Minneapolis judge planned to begin screening jurors on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing criminal charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world. The trial is seen as a landmark case on police violence against Black people in the United States, a country where police officers are rarely found to be criminally responsible for killing civilians.

After year of isolation, vaccinated older Americans start to reclaim their lives

Precisely two weeks after receiving her second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Sylvia Baer spent the day getting an eye exam, enjoying a manicure and buying groceries at Whole Foods - a schedule that 12 months ago would have been utterly unremarkable. Yet the 71-year-old college professor found herself on the verge of tears at, of all places, the eye doctor's office - the first time in nearly a year she had stepped inside a building that was not her own home for more than a moment.

U.S. says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

Most U.S. visa applicants who were denied because of former President Donald Trump's travel ban on 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African countries can seek new decisions or submit new applications, the State Department said on Monday. President Joe Biden overturned Trump's so-called Muslim ban on Jan. 20, his first day in office, calling it "a stain on our national conscience" in his proclamation.

U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. Closing in on final approval of one of the biggest U.S. anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, Democrats aim to enact the massive legislation by Sunday, when enhanced federal unemployment benefits are set to expire.

Hawaii's Maui orders evacuation after dam breach that damaged homes, bridges

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, causing floods that damaged homes and bridges, while spurring authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone to leave the vicinity. The rains led to the cresting of the Kaupakalua dam in the island's northern region of Haiku, state emergency management officials said in a statement.