Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Special Report: Why 4,998 died in U.S. jails without getting their day in court

Harvey Hill wouldn't leave John Finnegan's front yard. He stood in the pouring rain, laughing at the sky, alarming his former boss' wife. Finnegan dialed 911. "He needs a mental evaluation," the landscaper recalls telling the arriving officer. Instead, Hill was charged with trespassing and jailed on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense that could bring a $500 fine.

Pelosi says she will probably talk to Mnuchin on coronavirus relief Sunday

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that she would probably talk to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the weekend for the latest round of negotiations on coronavirus relief. "The secretary said yesterday that they were willing to accept our language on the testing, but they had some changes. So we're still waiting to see what the changes are, because as you know, the devil and the angels are in the detail," Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.

Former New Jersey Governor Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, having had the coronavirus, said he had been wrong not to wear a mask at a White House event or while preparing Republican President Donald Trump to debate Democratic rival Joe Biden. Christie, hospitalized for a week after testing positive for COVID-19, told ABC television on Friday the virus hit him "like a freight train" after he experienced mild symptoms, and he had been "racked with pain and exhaustion."

U.S. to execute a man and woman convicted of murder: Justice Department

The United States plans to execute in December two federal inmates convicted of murder, one woman and one man, the Justice Department said on Friday. It said Lisa Montgomery, who fatally strangled a pregnant woman in 2004, would be executed on Dec. 8 and Brandon Bernard, who with his accomplices murdered two youth ministers in 1999, would be executed on Dec. 10.

U.S. CDC reports 216,917 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 7,958,254 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,486 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 892 to 216,917. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 15 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3dz9fTp)

Biden and Trump return to campaign trail after dueling town halls

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during dueling televised town halls. The split-screen events, which replaced a presidential debate that was canceled in the wake of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, also highlighted the sharp contrast between the two candidates' approach to the campaign less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Deposition of U.S. Homeland Security whistleblower unlikely before election, lawyer says

A whistleblower and former official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who alleges he was pressured to stop providing assessments of Russian electoral interference, will likely not be deposed by Congress before the Nov. 3 elections, his lawyer said on Friday. Mark Zaid, a lawyer for former DHS intelligence chief Brian Murphy, told Reuters the deposition before a U.S. House of Representatives panel is being held up while DHS processes security clearances for Murphy's legal team.

COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, Trump to campaign there

Two weeks ago, Mark Schultz was getting ready to go to work at the tavern he owns in the Wisconsin city of Oshkosh when he started to feel sweaty, achy and chilled. Within days, the 64-year-old was in an intensive care unit at a local hospital fighting for his life.

U.S. Attorney General Barr says expects report on police reforms soon, despite court order

U.S. Attorney General William Barr expressed confidence on Friday that the Trump administration's law enforcement commission will publish its report on police reform soon, even though a federal judge temporarily blocked the work of the commission earlier this month. "The final report has been drafted. I think there are many excellent, constructive ideas," Barr told the Major Cities Chiefs Association in New Orleans in his first public remarks about the commission since its work was halted.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to exclude illegal immigrants from representation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear oral arguments over President Donald Trump's effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate congressional districts to states. The court, likely to soon have a 6-3 conservative majority if the Republican-controlled Senate confirms Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett, will hear the case on Nov. 30.