Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In wake of Floyd killing, screening of U.S. police recruits is under focus

Amid the national conversation after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May, U.S. police departments will need to take a fresh look at the screening of aspiring officers as an early method for preventing police racism and brutality, law enforcement officials and experts say. To improve the screening process, one former FBI agent is developing a polygraph test specifically aimed at detecting prospective hires who have racist tendencies. Others stress the need to revamp the entire hiring process to weed out those who might use excessive force, especially against Black males.

Trump expected to exclude undocumented migrants from U.S. census

President Donald Trump is expected to soon issue an executive order that would ban undocumented immigrants from being included in the 2020 census count of every person living in the United States, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, had no details of the order.

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 for second day in a row

For a second day in a row, U.S. coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000 as Americans clashed over wearing masks and whether to reopen schools in a few weeks. Cases on Friday rose by at least 70,674 after climbing by a record 77,499 on Thursday, the largest increase posted by any country since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.

In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement

Arizona third-grade teacher Stacy Brosius has been called a "liberal socialist Nazi" and a "whiner and complainer" for leading car-based protests to delay in-person schooling, but she says she's doing it to save lives in a pandemic. Inspired by Black Lives Matter demonstrations, hundreds of Arizona teachers like Brosius are putting on red t-shirts they last wore in a 2018 strike and driving around cities in cars daubed with slogans like: "Remote learning won't kill us but COVID can!"

U.S. civil rights pioneer, congressman John Lewis dies

John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died on Friday. Lewis, a member of Congress from Atlanta who had announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, was 80.

Georgia governor urges people to wear masks but won't support mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday urged all people in his state to wear a mask for four weeks to combat COVID-19 but declined to support mandates to wear masks, saying mandates were unenforceable. "I'm confident Georgians don't need a mask mandate to do the right thing," Kemp, who sued the city of Atlanta on Thursday to stop it from issuing a mask mandate, told a news conference.

U.S. swoops down on Portland protesters after Trump order to protect monuments

Federal law enforcement officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect U.S. monuments in what the state's Democratic governor has called "political theater." Multiple videos posted online show camouflage-clad officers without clear identification badges using force and unmarked vehicles to transport arrested protesters.

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years. Lewis, an Alabama sharecropper's son elected in 1986 as a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Biden warns of Russian election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday he is now getting intelligence briefings, and has been told Russia continues to try to meddle in November's U.S. election. China also was conducting activities "designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome" of the 2020 election, Biden told supporters during an online fundraiser for his campaign.

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg discloses cancer recurrence at age 87

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer - the latest in a series of health issues - but indicated no intention to retire. In a statement released by the court, Ginsburg said a periodic scan in February, followed by a biopsy, revealed lesions on her liver and she began chemotherapy on May 19. Oncologists said the information Ginsburg made public about her condition indicates she is experiencing a spread of pancreatic cancer, a serious development.