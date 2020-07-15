Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. says it executes Daniel Lee, first federal execution in 17 years

The U.S. federal government on Tuesday carried out its first execution in 17 years, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee after the Supreme Court cleared the way overnight, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said. Lee was pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT), the spokeswoman, Kristie Breshears, said by phone.

U.S. judge to decide whether Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail

A U.S. judge is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to grant bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, who has been charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan is set to preside over the arraignment of Maxwell, who prosecutors accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997, and lying about her role in depositions in 2016.

Trump says planned immigration order would be 'merit-based'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the immigration executive order his administration was planning would be "merit-based." "We're going to take care of DACA because I'm going to be doing, in the not too distant future, pretty soon, I'm going to be signing a new immigration action - very, very big merit-based immigration action - that based on the DACA decision, I'll be able to do," Trump told reporters at the White House Rose Garden, using the acronym for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Special Report: The quest to stop a 'Sugar Daddy' judge accused of preying on women

She was 30 years old, jobless and facing a custody fight for two young children. To keep her kids, she needed a lawyer – someone cheap and willing to see her quickly. Tim Parker seemed ideal. He was available, and his fee was about half what another lawyer quoted. According to confidential testimony reviewed by Reuters, the woman told state authorities that Parker agreed to represent her in late 2013, then offered her some unexpected advice.

More U.S. schools go online-only as coronavirus cases and deaths rise

With coronavirus infections and deaths rising in many parts of the country, U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks. Schools from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Fort Bend County, Texas, joined California's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, in announcing plans to keep teachers and students from the close contact that classrooms demand.

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg in hospital after possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. "The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

Fauci would leave school reopening decisions to local officials

U.S. school districts hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, under pressure from President Donald Trump to resume classes, should decide for themselves whether to reopen based on their circumstances, leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. Asked his views in light of Trump having urged schools to reopen as quickly as possible, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, "We should try, as the default, to get the kids to stay in school."

Trump downplays police violence against Black people, says 'more white people' killed

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised U.S. police departments and downplayed police violence against Black people, saying "more white people" are killed by police officers. During a CBS News interview, the Republican president was asked why Black people were still dying at the hands of law enforcement.

In surprise move, Trump administration reverses course on barring many foreign students

In a stunning reversal of policy, the Trump administration on Tuesday abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of foreign students following widespread condemnation of the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses. U.S. officials announced last week that international students at schools that had moved to online-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic would have to leave the country if they were unable to transfer to a college with at least some in-person instruction.

U.S. appeals court allows Dakota Access oil pipeline to operate amid court fight

The Dakota Access oil pipeline can continue to operate amid an ongoing court battle, a U.S. Appeals Court said on Tuesday, setting aside for now a lower court's order issued earlier this month to shut and empty the line. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia granted Dakota Access, which is controlled by Energy Transfer LP, an administrative stay while it considers a final ruling to delay enforcing the lower court order while the case continues. That means oil can keep flowing through the 570,000-barrel-per-day pipeline.