Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York grand jury votes not to indict police officers for Daniel Prude death

A grand jury in New York state voted not to indict police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020 in the city of Rochester, state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. A so-called mesh "spit hood" was placed over his head after he told officers he had contracted the novel coronavirus. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police.

Former NYPD officer charged in January 6 attack on Capitol police

A former New York City police officer has been charged with using an aluminum pole to attack a U.S. Capitol officer during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building by supporters of former president Donald Trump. Thomas Webster, 54, was ordered detained by U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause at an initial appearance in White Plains, New York.

Trump may soon have to answer rape allegations under oath

During a December visit to New York City, writer E. Jean Carroll says she went shopping with a fashion consultant to find the "best outfit" for one of the most important days of her life - when she'll sit face-to-face with the man she accuses of raping her decades ago, former President Donald Trump. The author and journalist hopes that day will come this year. Her lawyers are seeking to depose Trump in a defamation lawsuit that Carroll filed against the former president in November 2019 after he denied her accusation that he raped her at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump said he never knew Carroll and accused her of lying to sell her new book, adding: "She's not my type."

Colorado city to establish independent police monitor in wake of Elijah McClain's death

U.S. officials in a Colorado city where a young Black man died in police custody in 2019 say their system of accountability failed. The acknowledgement on Tuesday came a day after an independent panel hired by Aurora's City Council found that police stopped Elijah McClain even though they had no apparent reason to suspect a crime was being committed, and that a subsequent internal police investigation of the incident was flawed.

Fauci says he sees U.S. CDC relaxing some COVID-19 guidelines soon: CNN

Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci on Tuesday told CNN that he expects the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to soon relax some COVID-19 recommendations aimed at curbing its spread for people who have been vaccinated. "I believe you're going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you're dealing with something like your own personal family, when people have been vaccinated," Fauci said, adding he expected the new guidance "pretty soon."

Prosecutors say re-examining Ohio store robberies linked to killing of Da'Shawn Tye

Prosecutors investigating the shooting death in Ohio of an unarmed Black man by a white store owner are re-examining two earlier robberies they had linked to the dead man, in a case his family wants investigated as a federal civil rights violation. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced in December that no charges would be filed against the store owner who shot Da'Shawn Tye, 19, after concluding that Tye was attempting to rob the store for a third time and that the owner feared for his life.

Beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at age 101

Poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti, whose City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco became a West Coast literary haven for Beat Generation writers like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg, has died at the age of 101, City Lights said on Tuesday. Ferlinghetti, who played a key role in a free-speech battle after he published Ginsberg's poem "Howl" in 1956, passed away on Monday evening, said City Lights Books on Twitter, adding "We love you, Lawrence."

FBI warning of potential Capitol violence did not reach top security officials, they say

An FBI warning that a protest by Donald Trump's supporters could turn violent reached the U.S. Capitol Police the day before the deadly assault, but top officials in charge of securing Congress that day did not see it, they told lawmakers on Tuesday. The officials told two Senate panels looking into failures ahead of the Jan. 6 attack that the intelligence they received did not prepare them for hundreds of Trump backers, many working in teams and wearing tactical gear, storming the building.

Wife of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' held in jail on U.S. charges of helping him run cartel

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to be detained on charges she conspired with her husband to run a multibillion dollar drug enterprise while he was behind bars. The arrest of Coronel, 31, at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Monday was the highest-profile U.S. capture of a Mexican on drug charges since former Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos was detained in October.

Historic U.S. Interior pick tests Senate support for Biden on climate

Deb Haaland, the first Native American ever picked for a U.S. cabinet post, pledged on Tuesday to oversee the country's vast public lands and waters in line with President Joe Biden's climate priorities, and was grilled by Republican Senators who want an Interior Secretary more welcoming of oil and gas drilling on federal lands. If confirmed to lead the Department of the Interior, the Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico would oversee more than 500 million acres of federal and tribal lands, accounting for about a fifth of the nation's land surface, as well as offshore federal waters.