Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Army identifies soldier in fatal Texas training incident

The soldier who died this week after collapsing during a physical training exercise at the Fort Hood U.S. Army base in Texas has been identified as Private Corlton Chee, 25, of Pinehill, New Mexico. Chee collapsed during a morning run with his platoon on the base Aug. 28 and was rushed to a hospital in nearby Temple, Texas, where he died Wednesday, surrounded by his family, the Army said in a release on Friday.

U.S. Republicans join call to delay vote on Trump pick to head Latam bank

Three senior former U.S. officials, all Republicans, have joined a growing chorus calling for a delay in the mid-September vote on the next leader of Latin America's main development bank, part of growing opposition to the first-ever U.S. candidate. Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz, former World Bank President Robert Zoellick and former U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills urged a delay in a joint statement with Senator Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the powerful U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.

Judge temporarily bans Detroit police from chokeholds, rubber bullets against protesters

A federal judge temporarily barred Detroit police from the use of striking weapons, chokeholds, chemical agents and rubber bullets against demonstrators, medical support personnel and legal observers in the city's ongoing anti-racism protests. U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Michelson partially granted a restraining order late on Friday after activist group "Detroit Will Breathe" alleged that the police had responded to peaceful demonstrations with "beatings, tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, sound cannons, flash grenades, chokeholds, and mass arrests without probable cause."

Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on

Armed supporters of the police and anti-racism protesters squared off near the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday, as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to grind on across U.S. cities. As the afternoon wore on, a large group of protesters marched toward the Churchill Downs track chanting "No Justice, No Derby" - a nod to an earlier call by activists for the historic race in Louisville, Kentucky, to be canceled. The race was being held without spectators to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kamala Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and that she worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine.

Democrat Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team. Biden added four new co-chairs to the team led by his longtime ally Ted Kaufman: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients, Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond and his campaign adviser Anita Dunn.

Portland police made 'multiple arrests' overnight as city nears 100 days of protests

Portland Police made multiple arrests overnight on Friday as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality. "Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight", a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement after police had declared a gathering as "unlawful".

After criticism, Trump says Pentagon will not shut down Stars and Stripes

After an outcry from U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would not be shutting down the Stars and Stripes military newspaper as announced by the Pentagon earlier this year. "The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch," Trump, who is running for re-election in November, said on Twitter.

New York attorney general to form grand jury to probe Rochester death

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after Rochester police officers used a hood and pinned him to the pavement to restrain him. "The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter," James said in a statement.

Group sues to stop Connecticut aquarium from getting beluga whales

An animals rights group is suing the U.S. government to thwart a Connecticut aquarium's effort to get five new beluga whales, arguing in court that the aquatic animals would be harmed both from the trip from Canada and from being separated from other whales. The Darien, Connecticut-based group, Friends of Animals, filed its lawsuit Thursday against U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the National Marine Fisheries Service in U.S. District Court to stop a permit for the Mystic Aquarium.