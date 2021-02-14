Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump "practically and morally responsible" for his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charge of inciting the melee. The top Senate Republican explained the unexpected turnabout at the end of a five-day impeachment trial, by declaring it unconstitutional to convict Trump of misconduct now that the former president has left office and become a private citizen.

Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

President Joe Biden's aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday. Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling a new effort to remove what human rights advocates have called a stain on America's global image.

Valentine's Day will see more snow, ice and rain across much of U.S.

Snow, ice and teeth-chattering temperatures will sock much of the United States on Valentine's Day through early next week, with more than 100 million Americans under winter-related watches and warnings coast to coast. The shivering weather is blasting from Portland, Oregon, across the U.S. Plains, dipping through Texas to New Orleans and as far east as Washington, D.C., the National Weather Service said.

Pilloried in Washington, Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home

From the pulpit this past Sunday, Pastor Brian Crisp prayed for President Joe Biden and delivered a passionate sermon on loving one's neighbor. But away from church, the Baptist preacher was steeling for battle. This rural stretch of northwest Georgia is Marjorie Taylor Greene country. The freshman congresswoman won this district in a landslide in November. Voters here aren't happy that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Feb. 4 stripped Greene of her committee assignments - diluting her influence - for, among other things, advocating violence against Democratic lawmakers on social media before she was elected.

Poll: Most Americans think Trump at least partially responsible for Capitol attack

Seventy-one percent of American adults, including nearly half of all Republicans, believe former President Donald Trump was at least partially responsible for starting the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters. But the national online poll, released on Saturday, also showed that a smaller proportion -- only about half of the country -- thinks Trump should be convicted of inciting insurrection at his Senate impeachment trial or barred from holding public office again.

Trump impeachment trial could wrap up on Saturday, conviction seen unlikely

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial could conclude on Saturday, leaving a divided U.S. Senate to decide whether the former president incited his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a last-ditch effort to stay in power after his November election defeat. Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice and the first to face trial after leaving office. If convicted, the Senate could then vote to bar him from running for office again.

U.S. Senate honors police officer who protected lawmakers in riot

After hours of heated arguments in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, lawmakers found a rare moment of consensus when the U.S. Senate voted on Friday to award the highest honor Congress can bestow to one of the police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. By unanimous consent, the Senate passed a measure to give the Congressional Gold Medal to officer Eugene Goodman of the U.S. Capitol Police force.

Over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and delivered about 69.9 million doses. The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna andPfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ETon Saturday, the agency said.

Senator Graham's call with Georgia official part of election probe: Washington Post

A Georgia prosecutor plans to examine a phone call between U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Georgia's secretary of state as part of a criminal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies broke state law in trying to influence the results of the election, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will look into the call Graham made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger 10 days after the Nov. 3 election, the Post reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the probe.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition

The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the extradition to Japan of an American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee that country while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. In a brief order, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer denied an emergency request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.