Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, says spokesman

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman. Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

Detroit asks judge to sanction Trump campaign for spreading 'disinformation'

Lawyers for the city of Detroit have asked a judge to reprimand President Donald Trump's campaign for spreading "disinformation" in a court filing about the certification of a Michigan county's election results. Trump's campaign on Thursday said they were voluntarily dropping a lawsuit contesting Michigan's election results because election officials in Wayne County "met and declined to certify the results of the presidential election."

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings released on $2 million bond, sheriff's office says

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third at a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released on Friday on a $2 million bond, a spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said. The teenager was freed after his attorneys posted the bond for murder and other charges stemming from the Aug. 25 shootings. It was unclear where the money came from but his attorneys had led a drive to raise the money from donations.

New Trump Medicare drug-price rules denounced as political revenge by industry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced two rules aimed at lowering drug prices for people 65 and older in the Medicare health insurance program, prompting a biotechnology industry group to accuse the president of seeking political revenge. Wall Street analysts said there was little chance the new rules would be put into place, in part because they expect legal challenges by pharmaceutical and pharmacy benefit manager trade organizations. The incoming Biden administration is unlikely to take up the rules, they said.

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting, says mayor

A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said. The shooting took place at the Mayfield Mall in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb of 47,000 people. Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement that none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again with new pandemic restrictions

Toilet paper aisles are emptying again as COVID-19 curfews and shutdowns in states from California to New York send pandemic-weary shoppers on a new scramble for essentials. Walmart on Friday said it was "seeing pockets of lower than normal availability" for toilet paper and cleaning supplies in some communities as infections rage virtually unchecked across most of the United States.

Trump to host Michigan lawmakers as he presses dubious effort to overturn election

President Donald Trump will meet with the Republican leaders of the Michigan state legislature on Friday at the White House, as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election amid a series of courtroom losses. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the Democratic leaders in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, after spending most of the week huddled with advisers as he plans his administration.

Pfizer files COVID-19 vaccine application to U.S. FDA

Pfizer Inc applied to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus. The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns.

Biden, Schumer and Pelosi agree on need for coronavirus aid

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed in a meeting on Friday that Congress should pass a package of coronavirus economic aid in its current session, they said in a joint statement. "That package should include resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, relief for working families and small businesses, support for state and local governments trying to keep frontline workers on the payroll, expanded unemployment insurance, and affordable health care for millions of families," said the joint statement, released by Biden's office.

As pandemic worsens, Wisconsin governor orders strict mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor issued an emergency health order on Friday requiring face masks indoors except at home, a move aimed at slowing a surge in coronavirus infections that is pushing hospitals to the limits of their capacity. The face-covering mandate marked the latest in a flurry of new restrictions by state and local officials nationwide to tamp down COVID-19 cases soaring with the onset of winter.