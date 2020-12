Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump says his lawyer Giuliani, hospitalized with COVID-19, does not have fever

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is doing well in the hospital and does not have a fever, the president said on Monday at the White House. "Rudy's doing well," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "No temperature, and he actually called me earlier this morning. Was the first call I got."

Georgia recertifies U.S. presidential election results, confirming Biden victory

Georgia recertified the state's results in the Nov. 3 presidential election on Monday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden had won the state, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The recertification followed a hand recount that was triggered by an audit and a formal recount that was requested by Republican President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, both of which upheld Biden's victory in the state, the press release said.

Biden to nominate retired general at Pentagon, introduce health team to battle COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary as soon as Tuesday, a person familiar with the decision said, and will publicly introduce the health team that will lead his administration's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin, 67, a former head of U.S. Central Command who oversaw forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, will be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense if the U.S. Senate confirms him.

Trump to order priority access to U.S. COVID-19 vaccines for Americans

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, senior administration officials said on Monday. The Trump administration is confident it will have enough vaccine to inoculate everyone who wants a vaccine by the end of the second quarter of 2021, one official said, disputing a New York Times story that the government declined when Pfizer Inc offered in late summer to sell more vaccine doses to the United States.

U.S. CDC reports 281,253 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 14,636,914 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 174,387 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,118 to 281,253. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 6 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2K00neM)

Election officials face threats, intimidation as Trump pushes false fraud claims

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's top election official, had just finished hanging Christmas decorations with her young son on Saturday night when a crowd demanding November's presidential election result be reversed gathered outside her home to denounce her as a "traitor" and a "criminal." The demonstrators, some armed and holding up placards saying "Stop the Steal", clustered on the sidewalk outside Benson's Detroit home as security and police officers looked on, video broadcast live on Facebook by one of the participants showed.

Agents raid U.S. coronavirus data scientist's home, confiscate hardware

U.S. law enforcement agents on Monday raided the home of a top data scientist who helped build Florida state's online COVID dashboard and alleged she was fired from her government job because she refused to manipulate data. The home of Rebekah Jones in Tallahassee, Florida, was raided by agents executing a search warrant on suspicion that Jones hacked into a state Department of Health communications system, said Rick Swearingen, commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

As pandemic lifelines expire, Americans in housing free fall

Clarence Hamer doesn't expect to hang on to his house much longer. His downstairs tenant owes him nearly $50,000 in back rent on the four-bedroom duplex he owns in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Without those rental payments, Hamer has been unable to pay the thousands he owes in heat, hot water and property taxes. In September, after exhausting his life savings, he stopped paying the mortgage, too.

Many U.S. states are behind on their own climate milestones: report

Many of the U.S. states with bold commitments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions are on track to miss their targets, according to an analysis published on Tuesday by green group Environmental Defense Fund. The report bodes poorly for U.S. progress on reducing emissions given only about half of states have announced ambitious climate goals. But while they have the ambition, several lack adequate policies to achieve it, EDF said.

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New York's governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue skyrocketing. Restaurants in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area and the state's agricultural San Joaquin Valley shut for all but takeout and delivery. Playgrounds closed, stores reduced capacity and hair salons and barbershops shuttered.