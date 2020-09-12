Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Key aide to prosecutor reviewing origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

A senior aide to the Connecticut federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the origins of the FBI's probe into contacts between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said. Nora Dannehy, who had been working with Connecticut U.S. attorney John Durham on the investigation, has left the department, according to spokesman Tom Carson, who did not elaborate on the reason for her departure.

'It's exhausting': American families stumble through first weeks of virtual school

Meredith Kablick sat next to her five-year-old son Peter at home in Cheverly, Maryland, as he logged on to a Zoom video call for his first week of kindergarten at a French immersion school. Like thousands of parents in the United States this week, the registrar assistant was supervising her child's virtual schooling while working full-time. As with many schools from coast to coast, classes in the Washington, D.C., suburb reopened online to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing. Fauci, the outspoken director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the United States was starting the flu season with a high baseline of around 40,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and deaths are averaging around 1,000 daily.

Oregon wildfire melts trucks, leaves warlike destruction in wake

Matt Manson stared at the burned-out corpse of his pick-up truck on Friday, which sat on a blackened driveway in front of a smoldering pile of rubble that once was his house. Like other residents of the small agricultural town of Phoenix, Oregon, he was in shock as he returned to his neighborhood and saw how fast the Alameda Drive wildfire had engulfed his home and upended his life.

Judge bars 'sloppy' prosecutors from case of ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death

The judge in the criminal case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death disqualified four local prosecutors on Friday because of "sloppy" work, while a special prosecutor said the defendants had "acted together" and should face trial together. The hearing before Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill focused on various motions in the criminal case arising from Floyd's death, which led to protests in the United States and other countries against racism and police brutality.

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations, but shifting weather offers some hope

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Friday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes. The fires have destroyed thousands of homes in days, making Oregon the latest epicenter in a larger summer outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States, collectively scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killing at least 25 people.

Appeals court finds Florida can require felons to pay fines before right to vote is restored

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Florida can require felons to pay all fines, restitution and legal fees they face before they can regain their right to vote, reversing a lower court ruling that held the measure unconstitutional. The ruling, by the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, could influence the election outcome in November.

Showers and a place to sleep: Portland Convention Center shelters wildfire evacuees

Joey Slate was getting kidney dialysis treatment at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, which has been transformed into a major evacuation center for people fleeing unprecedented wildfires in the lushly forested state. Slate, who is blind, and his fiance who was also getting dialysis, were among the last to be evacuated from the town of Molalla, a community about 25 miles (40 km) south of downtown Portland.

U.S. has expelled 8,800 migrant children under coronavirus rules

President Donald Trump's administration has expelled about 8,800 unaccompanied migrant children intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border since March 20 under rules seeking to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to court documents filed Friday by the Justice Department. The administration had declined to disclose the numbers since June, when it said about 2,000 children had been expelled. Immigration advocates had argued that many more were likely subject to the rules, but the scope of the expulsions was not clear until Friday.

Trump challenges Manhattan prosecutor's 'dragnet' subpoena for tax returns

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged a federal appeals court to block what he called a bad faith effort by Manhattan's top prosecutor to enforce a "dragnet" subpoena for his tax returns to advance a criminal probe into his businesses. In a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in in New York, Trump's lawyers said a lower court judge erred in giving Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance a green light to obtain eight years of business and personal tax returns from the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA.