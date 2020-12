Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate to vote on spending stopgap as COVID-19 aid debate continues

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote as early as Thursday on a one-week extension of federal government funding to provide more time for legislators to work out a larger spending package including coronavirus relief, if lawmakers can reach a deal after months of argument. The Democratic-majority House voted 343-67 on the stopgap measure on Wednesday. If passed and signed by President Donald Trump, it would prevent federal programs from running out of money on Friday at midnight (0500 GMT on Saturday) by extending current funding levels until Dec. 18.

One dead, three injured in explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant

One person died and three others were injured in an explosion and a fire that occurred in a chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia, on Tuesday night, officials said. The incident happened after 10 p.m. EST (0300 GMT on Wednesday) at Optima Chemicals Co, a tenant on the Chemours Co site in Belle, Chemours said in a statement.

Pence announces pool of U.S. astronauts for planned moon mission

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday announced 18 astronauts chosen for possible participation in planned NASA missions to return to the moon's surface during the final U.S. space policy meeting before he and President Donald Trump leave office next month.At a meeting of the White House's National Space Council at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Pence unveiled the pool of nine women and nine men who could go to the moon under NASA's Artemis program, intended to put people back on the lunar surface for the first time since the 1970s. All of the astronauts to reach the moon thus far have been men. The mission's target date is 2024, though that is expected to slip.

Exclusive-U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair to resign early next year

Heath Tarbert will resign as chair of the U.S. derivatives market regulator early next year when Democratic President-elect Joe Biden designates an acting agency head, ensuring a "smooth transition," he told Reuters in an exclusive interview. A former corporate attorney and senior Treasury Department official, Tarbert was nominated by President Donald Trump to be both chair and one of five commissioners at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), taking office in July 2019.

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his defense secretary nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite concerns about the recently out-of-uniform soldier taking on a role reserved by law for civilians. The choice of Austin, who if confirmed would be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense, requires both houses of Congress to waive a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. Austin, 67, retired in 2016.

U.S. on cusp of COVID-19 vaccine as deaths surpass 3,000 in a day

The United States prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days as the country's daily death toll surpassed 3,000 for the first time, exceeding the number of lives lost from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wednesday, pushing up the U.S. total since the start of the pandemic to 289,740, with a record 106,219 people hospitalized with the highly infectious respiratory disease.

Trump admin revives oil leasing in California despite opposition

The Trump administration on Thursday will hold a sale of oil and gas leases on federal land in California for the first time in eight years despite widespread opposition to the auction in the Democratic state, including from its governor. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will offer seven parcels covering 4,100 acres (16.59 square kilometers) of federal land in Kern County, which is home to most of the state's drilling activity. The sale will be conducted online via the auction site EnergyNet.

Don't flip, says auctioneer seeking $3 million for Trump's childhood home

U.S. President Donald Trump's childhood home is up for sale for the fourth time in four years, with a bloated $3 million target price that the auctioneer hopes his admirers will pay. Other Tudor-style houses on the street in Jamaica Estates, an affluent New York suburb which resembles an English park, are listed for only about $1.3 million.

Hunter Biden says U.S. prosecutor investigating his taxes

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, a focus of attacks from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies during the campaign for the White House, said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden said in a statement.

U.S. election year shaped by pandemic and Trump's defiance

The U.S. presidential election was defined at first by a paralyzing coronavirus pandemic that upended traditional campaigning and then by President Donald Trump's frenzied but failing efforts to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The pandemic – and Trump's handling of it – proved to be a big reason why Trump lost. A majority of Americans believed he didn't take the outbreak seriously enough. He flouted safety protocols and insisted the country return to normal as the economy ground to a halt. More than 286,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the United States, by far the worst hit country.