Reuters US Domestic News Summary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen warns of lasting impact of COVID on Black Americans

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that economic crises hit people of color harder and longer, and the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting impact on Black Americans unless action was taken. "During the early days of the pandemic African-Americans were the first to lose their small businesses. They were the first to lose their jobs," Yellen said in a virtual meeting she and Vice President Kamala Harris held with dozens of members of Black Chambers of Commerce from around the country.

Fired Ohio policeman pleads not guilty in Andre Hill's killing, bond set at $3 million

A former Ohio police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man, the latest in a series of killings that have raised questions of racial injustice in U.S. law enforcement. At the hearing in Franklin County court, Judge Elizabeta Saken agreed to release the former officer, Adam Coy, a 19-year-veteran of the Columbus police force, on $3 million bail.

Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings: CBS interview

President Joe Biden does not believe former President Donald Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior," Biden said in an interview released on Friday. "I think not," Biden said when asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell if Trump should get the briefings.

Biden's immense economic challenge: Putting 10 million people back to work

President Joe Biden pushed for more fiscal support Friday to address one of the greatest challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic - how to get millions of out-of-work Americans back on the job. The labor market regained some minor ground in January when the economy added 49,000 jobs, according to a report released Friday by the Labor Department. But the report showed labor market growth is stalling, doing little to close the huge gap created by the pandemic.

Chicago Teachers Union reports deadlock in talks to reopen schools during pandemic

Talks between the Chicago Teachers Union and the mayor on a plan to reopen the third-largest U.S. school district amid the pandemic have broken off after the union rejected terms of her "last, best and final offer," the two sides said on Friday. The union representing 28,000 public school educators in the Chicago Public Schools district said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and district leaders "have walked away from the bargaining table" after submitting their latest proposal.

U.S. Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

The U.S. Senate early on Friday passed a budget plan that would allow for passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in coming weeks without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie by casting a vote in favor of the Democratic measure, sending it to the House of Representatives for final approval.

White House unites around simple message: Spend now to save the economy

After lackluster jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances: It's time to put more money into the economy. Meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives at the White House, Biden said the United States would not return to full employment at the current pace of job creation for 10 years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act on his $1.9 trillion pandemic-related aid proposal.

Yankee Stadium makes debut as big-league vaccination hub

Friday was a different sort of Opening Day at Yankee Stadium, the legendary home of baseball's "Bronx Bombers," as New York ramped up its drive to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents, many who live in the hard-hit Bronx neighborhoods that surround the legendary sports venue. The stadium, which opened its doors as the city's newest COVID-19 vaccination hub, is the pride of the Bronx, the most recognizable landmark in the borough that has struggled with one of the highest death rates during the global coronavirus pandemic. The Bronx is predominantly Black and Hispanic, communities that have suffered higher infection and death rates.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue to leave: Axios

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue will leave the biggest and most influential U.S. business lobby group, Axios reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Board leadership at the group is close to naming Donohue's successor, and is expected to appoint Suzanne Clark as its next leader, the report added https://bit.ly/36M2cUV.

Former TPG Capital exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former senior executive at private equity firm TPG Capital has agreed to plead guilty to paying $50,000 to rig his son's college entrance exam results and participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme. Bill McGlashan, the former managing partner of TPG Growth and co-founder of The Rise Fund, agreed to a three-month prison sentence and $250,000 fine in exchange for admitting to a wire fraud charge, federal prosecutors in Boston said on Friday.