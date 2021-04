Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden proposes $2 trillion "once-in-a-generation" investment in U.S. economy

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a sweeping use of government power to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's rise in a $2 trillion-plus proposal that has been met with swift political resistance. Biden's proposal would put corporate America on the hook for the tab for projects putting millions of Americans to work building infrastructure such as roads as well as tackling climate change and boosting human services like elder care.

Neo-Nazi group identified as concern in report on violent U.S. extremists

The neo-Nazi group The Base was identified as a domestic extremism concern in a non-published version of a recent report by U.S. spy agencies but not mentioned in a public version of the same report, three sources familiar with both versions said.

The non-public version of the report also reported that Americans had traveled to Ukraine to fight with pro-Russian forces against the country's elected central government, two of the sources said.

Georgia state overhauls citizen arrest law following Ahmaud Arbery's death

Georgia overhauled a Civil War-era law Wednesday that allowed residents to arrest anyone they suspected of committing a crime - a "citizens arrest" law invoked by the defense of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. The Arbery case garnered international outrage with civil rights activists saying it marked yet another example of a targeted attack on Black man.

Biden infrastructure plan could be big boost for blue-collar America

President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most. Biden will unveil the first stage of his $2 trillion plan on Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh. It will include hundreds of billions of dollars devoted to building and repairing roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other infrastructure, according to details released by the White House earlier on Wednesday.

Accused human smuggler charged in California crash that killed 13 migrants

A Mexican national has been arrested and charged by U.S. authorities with organizing a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants in a highway crash near the border in Southern California last month. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, a legal permanent U.S. resident from Mexicali, Mexico, was taken into custody on Monday as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico port of entry, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Suspect in Manhattan attack on Asian woman charged with assault as a hate crime

A New York man previously convicted of murdering his mother has been arrested and charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime, an attack captured on a video that went viral amid a rise in anti-Asian incidents in the United States. Police identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in the video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her several more times on Monday near Times Square in midtown Manhattan.

New York's pot legalization adds urgency to U.S. reform calls

New York's legalization of recreational marijuana could generate $5 billion in sales for the first year and raises pressure on other states to follow the 16 that have now approved the plant for everyday use, the head of one of the country's biggest producers said on Wednesday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed a bill paving the way for recreational sales of marijuana to begin in the state next year, pushing an ETF tracking U.S. pot producers' stocks up more than 6% and on track for its best day since the U.S. presidential election.

COVID-19 third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020 after heart disease, cancer -MMWR

(Reuters) - COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 378,048 deaths in the United States last year, with a particularly high toll among the elderly, according to two reports released on Wednesday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The COVID-19 mortality rate made it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, one analysis found.

Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan

The U.S. Congress is poised for a long battle over President Joe Biden's infrastructure investment plan as Democrats argue with Republicans and among themselves over the $2 trillion cost and how the money should be parceled out in coming years. Democrats, with effective control of the Senate and a slim majority in the House of Representatives aim to deliver a final bill for the Democratic president to sign into law between July 4 and early September.

'Just living his life': Jurors see videos taken before and after Floyd's deadly arrest

Minutes before his death last May, George Floyd looked happy and energetic while waiting to buy cigarettes at a Minneapolis store. A little later, he was lying handcuffed in the street with his neck pinned to the ground by a white policeman's knee, as seen in video evidence presented on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with the murder of the 46-year-old Black man.