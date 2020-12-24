Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Second Black man shot dead by police in Ohio city, officer relieved of duty

Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty on Tuesday after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man, the city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month. The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday after officers responded to a non-emergency complaint about a man turning a car on and off for an extended period, Columbus police said in a statement.

Massachusetts poised to enact police reforms following George Floyd's death

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to sign a police reform bill after lawmakers on Wednesday approved a compromise measure that included concessions on police training and facial recognition technology needed to garner his support. The Democratic-led state House of Representatives and Senate approved a reform package they redrafted after Baker, a Republican, sent an earlier version back that had provisions he opposed and that he said he would not support.

Trump's COVID bill delay leaves millions of desperate Americans in limbo

President Donald Trump's threat late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress this week may delay aid for millions of families on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment benefits. Trump's apparent refusal to immediately sign the bill "has injected uncertainty or worse into the effort to protect millions of Americans from falling over a financial cliff," said Mark Hamrick of Bankrate Wednesday.

Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in doubt. As of Wednesday morning, only 1 million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been given, about one-third of the first shipment sent last week. Over 9.5 million doses of vaccines, including Moderna's, have now been sent to states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. immigration arrests down 27% in 2020, a trend activists hope Biden will continue

U.S. immigration arrests fell by 27% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led to fewer border crossings and reduced operations, a falloff that pro-immigrant activists say should continue when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Wednesday that it arrested roughly 104,000 immigration law violators in fiscal year 2020, which ended on Sept. 30. ICE arrested 143,000 during the previous year.

U.S. to ship around 4.7 million vaccine doses next week -U.S. Army General

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine next week, bringing the total number of doses slated for shipment this year to around 20 million, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on Wednesday. Perna said some deliveries of the first 20 million doses will drag on until the first week of January. Administering all those doses to patients could take even longer, U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said.

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill, threatens government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed a bipartisan defense policy bill on Wednesday and raised the prospect that the United States could face a government shutdown during a pandemic, stirring new turmoil in Washington as he headed to Florida for Christmas. Angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, Trump sought to refashion two complex pieces of legislation that passed Congress by wide, bipartisan margins after months of negotiation.

U.S. faces risk of government shutdown as Trump balks at COVID-19 relief deal

Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, demanded dramatic changes to a $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus aid package. The package, which includes $892 billion for relief from the coronavirus crisis, passed both chambers of Congress on Monday after months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

Ex-presidential contender Andrew Yang files papers to run for New York mayor

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and former 2020 U.S. presidential contender, has filed papers to run for mayor of New York City as a Democrat in next year's elections, according to the city's Campaign Finance Board. Yang, who had no background in electoral politics, built an ardent grassroots following in the race to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the presidency with his pledge to create a universal basic income that would pay every American $1,000 a month.

Tennessee emerges as new COVID-19 epicenter in U.S. as pandemic rages

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tennessee emerged on Wednesday as an epicenter of the latest COVID-19 surge as U.S. political leaders sought to guard against a highly contagious variant sweeping across Britain. The southern state averaged nearly 128 new infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days, the highest state rate in the country, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. It was followed by California at 111 new cases per 100,000 residents.